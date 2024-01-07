Russia increases combat capability of Russian Guard – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has noted that the Russian Guard (Rosgvardia) is strengthening its resources and personnel against a background of turmoil in the internal security of Russia caused by the war against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 7 January on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The department recalled that from October 2023, the Rosgvardia has included units of the Wagner private military company, and on 3 January 2024, the Vostok battalion from the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

The review notes that the Russian Federation is also making efforts to disband the Kaskad Group, which specialises in using drones, to subordinate parts of it to the Russian Guard.

In addition, as UK intelligence recalls, in July 2023, the State Duma of the Russian Federation allowed the Russian Guard to use heavier weapons.

"New capabilities, along with its augmentation with experienced veterans from other groups, will likely represent a significant increase in combat effectiveness," the review says.

Background: In a previous review, UK Defence Intelligence assessed that the downing of three Russian Su-34 fighter jets over the south of Ukraine has affected the operations of the Russians on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

UK intelligence also reported that ground combat operations in Ukraine over the past week have featured either a static front line or very gradual, localised advances by Russian forces in critical areas.

