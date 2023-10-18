Russia increasingly relying on outdated equipment – Ukrainian resistance

Heavy losses in southern and eastern Ukraine are forcing Russia to deploy equipment reserves via occupied Crimea, relying more on antiquated Soviet-era weapons, pro-Ukrainian Crimean resistance movement Atesh reported via Telegram on Oct. 18.

Atesh agents have recently registered BMP-3 and BTR-82AM deployment to Simferopol and the Soviet-made Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer to another Crimean city, Yevpatoria.

Read also: Massive explosions rock Russian-occupied Yevpatoriya, Crimea

“This equipment is not new and is far from being adapted to the current fighting,” the message said.

Read also: Ukrainian forces stand firm as massive Russian push for critical Avdiyivka enters its fourth day

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“They are sending their soldiers to use equipment that is likely to fail at the most critical moment.”

Read also: Nine-month-old infant among dozens injured and hospitalized in nightmare shelling of Kherson

Atesh adds that detailed information about the redeployment of enemy armor has already been passed on to the Ukrainian military.

On Oct. 16, Atesh reported that Russian forces are actively preparing for large-scale battles in Kherson Oblast and have been relocating command posts from Henichesk to the Dzhankoy district in Crimea.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine