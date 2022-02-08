Russia, inflation and Washington gridlock: Biden’s next defense budget is still a big question mark

Sgt. Stephen Perez
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Gould
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Todd Harrison
    American CEO

WASHINGTON ― If Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, defense analysts anticipate growth in the U.S. troop presence in Europe that would trigger a supplemental defense funding request to Congress.

The projection comes as the buildup of over 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western worries of a possible offensive. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday Russia could invade Ukraine “any day,” triggering a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost.”

To bolster NATO allies, U.S. President Joe Biden is deploying about 3,000 U.S. troops to Germany, Poland and Romania, the Pentagon announced last week. Biden had placed 8,500 stateside troops on heightened alert, and most would deploy in support of the NATO Response Force, if it is activated.

Though the deployments so far are relatively small, any large, long-term rotations of U.S. forces would likely prompt the Pentagon to make a supplemental funding request, in addition to its upcoming 2023 budget request to Congress, according to several experts gathered by the Center for Strategic and International Studies to make budget projections.

“I think a further Russian invasion of Ukraine will be defining. It won’t be maybe a 9/11, but it will be close to it,” said Thomas Spoehr, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center of National Defense. “We’ll see a supplemental of tens of billions of dollars that the European Deterrence Initiative will get. We won’t talk about China for two years, I would suspect.”

How events might unfold in Europe is unclear, so the size of the a potential expense is too — as is the question of how that expense might compete with the Pentagon’s priority investments in research and development, meant to technologically outpace China.

While Biden has repeatedly made clear he doesn’t intend to send troops into Ukraine, he has sent Javelin antitank weapons and other equipment from U.S. stocks that could be used by Ukrainian insurgents against Russian forces. And the U.S. would likely support Ukraine in other ways that cost money.

“We’re not going to have boots on the ground in Ukraine, we’re not going to be directly involved. We will be involved in terms of providing [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] support,” said CSIS director of defense budget analysis Todd Harrison. “There’ll be an [operations and maintenance] cost to that as well. Whether it stays in peacetime or it actually transitions into armed conflict, we’ll have those bills.”

For the defense budget, a Russian invasion is just one more complicating factor, beyond congressional gridlock, economic inflation and the mystery surrounding when the budget will actually be introduced.

No clear return date for troops headed to Europe amid Russia threats

Timing

Experts said Monday the request will likely land within weeks of Biden’s planned March 1 State of the Union address to Congress and of the release of his keystone National Security Strategy.

That could mean mid-March, when then-President Donald Trump introduced his second budget, or mid-April, or somewhere in between. Harrison projected the Biden administration, which released its very late 2022 budget on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, could make a similar play to avoid headlines ― and dump the budget on Friday, April 15.

“What better timing to bury a budget request than to release it on a Friday that is Tax Day, that is the Friday before the Easter holiday, that is also spring break for a lot of the schools around in this area,” Harrison said. “For us analysts, it’s the worst possible day.”

Because the budget drives the congressional schedule, a later budget will mean later oversight hearings for defense officials and a shorter timeframe for defense policy and spending legislation. Spoehr predicted a repeat of the current budget cycle, where lawmakers, four months into the fiscal year, are mulling yet another budget extension.

“Congress even on its best day is slow, so the fact they they’re going to get this budget late again will push back posture hearings, push back committee work,” Spoehr said. “A year from now we’ll be sitting around, wringing our hands, saying, ‘Why is the Department of Defense under a continuing resolution again?’”

$350m for Hawaii water contamination crisis included in latest stopgap bill

Top lines

If the Biden administration wants to request an inflationary increase over 2022 spending, the problem is both the 2022 level and inflation are moving targets. Will Biden’s baseline be the $715 billion of his FY22 request or the $740 billion of the defense authorization bill he signed, and will he assume a routine inflation level like 2% or, to match the rise in the consumer price index, 7%?

On the low end of estimates, Travis Sharp, a research fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, predicted a $733 billion request, which would put Biden in line with similar “maintainer administrations.”

On the high end, Harrison predicted $765 billion, 3.5% above the $740 billion, to account for inflationary impacts on troop pay, housing allowances, goods and services ― and head off criticism from conservatives. But Spoehr argued Biden didn’t pay a political “penalty” for his 2022 request and will make a “horrifically low” request that Congress will again raise on a bipartisan basis.

“Congress did that heavy lifting for him,” Spoehr said. “So I think we’re just going to see him run the same play up the middle again and get stopped in the zero-yard line.”

Defense industry frets as funding talks crawl

Cuts

The Pentagon is expected to increase research and development spending in its tech race with China, but analysts said cuts could be on the way for both end strength and older weapons systems — as well as some newer or developing systems, like the Army’s Bradley Fighting Vehicle replacement, the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle.

“They’ve already cut all the modernization and procurement programs that they could cut, so now they’re down to the bone,” Spoehr said.

Harrison argued the Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft isn’t relevant to a notional high-end fight with China, and could be replaced by an unmanned Grey Eagle against lesser adversaries. He said the program could be killed or delayed as the Army comes under budget pressure.

The Army “is likely to be the target in this year’s budget,” Harrison said. “Depending on how all the top line stuff works out, it either gets cut the most or increases the least.”

Nuclear weapons programs initiated under the Trump administration ― a lower-yield warhead for a submarine-launched missile and a sea-launched cruise missile ― also appear to be likely targets, said Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security.

It would be a way for Biden to realize a campaign promise to reduce nuclear weapons and not cut into major programs like the multibillion-dollar Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, meant to replace the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

“Some Congress members have been pushing the Biden administration to reduce the United States’ reliance on nuclear weapons for its national security, and the president has expressed support of that view as well,” Pettyjohn said. “One way to do that is to cut these weapon systems that are relatively new.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amid diplomacy blitz, Russia says troops to leave Belarus after drills

    Putin's forces will pull back from Ukraine's northern border, but only after military exercises that will test U.S., European and Russian determination to avert an all-out war in Ukraine.

  • Iran nuclear talks resume amid pressure for results

    Diplomats from Iran and world powers reconvened in Vienna on Tuesday to seek a deal reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord, with pressure mounting for results soon. Negotiators from Iran and the remaining parties to the agreement — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — got back to work after a break of a little over a week to return to their capitals for consultations. The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump.

  • Macron arrives in Ukraine after talks with Putin

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday, one day after engaging in more than five hours of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday to discuss the increased tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, according to The Associated Press. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border,...

  • Iran supreme leader: Biden, Trump have tarnished reputation of US

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this week blasted President Biden and former President Trump, saying the two administrations have tarnished the reputation of the United States."These days, the U.S. is being hit in ways it never computed. The two American presidents - the current and former heads of state - have joined hands to tarnish the image of the United States," according to a report by Iran's official IRNA news agency on...

  • France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis

    KYIV (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron, the first leader of a major Western power to meet Vladimir Putin since Russia massed troops near Ukraine, said on Tuesday he believed steps can be taken to de-escalate the crisis and called on all sides to stay calm. Macron, who in contrast to the U.S. and British leaders, has played down the likelihood that Russia may soon invade its neighbour, shuttled from Moscow to Kyiv on Tuesday in a high-profile bid to act as a mediator. The French president had no breakthroughs to announce -- his office rowed back on Tuesday after an official said overnight that Putin had promised him Russia would not stage military manoeuvres near Ukraine for the time being.

  • Covid-conscious or power play? Why Putin keeps his distance from world leaders

    The huge table separating Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron at talks over Ukraine has gone viral

  • Biden and Macron discuss Russian military "deterrence" ahead of French leader's Moscow trip

    President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed in a phone call Sunday "ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border, according to a White House statement. Why it matters: Macron is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday and with Ukraine's President Volodymyr in Kyiv a day later in an attempt to de-escalate tensions, per AFP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wit

  • Congressional Black Caucus members press DOJ on voting rights: 'No lawsuit is too trivial'

    Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are pressing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to bolster its efforts to protect voting rights in the U.S., telling the nation's chief law enforcement officer, "No lawsuit is too trivial."A group of 41 House lawmakers reportedly penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday, calling on the (DOJ) to "enforce every applicable law to ensure all citizens can vote.""No lawsuit is too trivial...

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

    A new day of high-level, high-stakes diplomacy beckons with European leaders striving to reinvigorate stalled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as Moscow and NATO allies put on a show of resolve by continuing to mobilize their forces. After more than five hours of talks with President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron shuttled Tuesday to the capital of Ukraine to brief President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his meeting with Russia’s leader and share details of what might be needed to avert an invasion. Sitting prominently in the spotlight of international diplomacy, Putin reiterated Monday his opposition to NATO’s continued expansion, mostly to Ukraine, but he did signal his willingness to keep talking, even though more than 100,000 Russian troops are amassed near Ukraine and thousands more in Belarus.

  • Nearly 2 weeks of protests over COVID-19 mandates has jammed Canada's capital and drawn thousands into the streets. Here's what's going on.

    It's not just the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers any more. Snowballing protests over COVID-19 policies has led to the "occupation" of central Ottawa.

  • Spain's Albares to visit Ukraine, says all efforts focus on peaceful outcome to Russia dispute

    Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will travel to Kyiv later on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine and a bid to help de-escalate tensions with neighbouring Russia that has massed troops on its border. Albares will meet his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who had invited him to visit, on Wednesday, before travelling to Lyon to meet his French counterpart, sources told Reuters. On Thursday he is due to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

  • Democrat Rebekah Jones says she can win in Northwest Florida

    Rebekah Jones built her name on being a data expert and is now looking to defy the odds to win as a Democrat in Northwest Florida.

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, February 7, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • Trump took the infamous hurricane map he doctored with as Sharpie when he left the White House, report says

    Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents and other items wrongfully taken from the White House after his presidency, The New York Times reported.

  • White House record boxes recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...

  • Nikki Haley calls out Pence for saying Trump was "wrong" about overturning 2020 election

    Nikki Haley told Fox News on Monday she believed Mike Pence "did what he thought was right" when the then-vice president certified the results of the last presidential election.Yes, but: The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations took issue with Pence saying last week that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that he could have overturned the results.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: "Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest

  • Exempting all Social Security income from tax won't help seniors who need it most

    Most seniors earning low incomes – and even many earning middle incomes – are already exempt from paying income tax on their Social Security benefits.

  • 'Something that Donald Trump would do': Teenager responds to attack from GOP governor's campaign

    High school student Ethan Lynne said that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin promised to be different, and he should set a better example for students like him.

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."