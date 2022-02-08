Russia, inflation and Washington gridlock: Biden’s next defense budget is still a big question mark

Sgt. Stephen Perez
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Gould
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Todd Harrison
    American CEO

WASHINGTON ― If Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, defense analysts anticipate growth in the U.S. troop presence in Europe that would trigger a supplemental defense funding request to Congress.

The projection comes as the buildup of over 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western worries of a possible offensive. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday Russia could invade Ukraine “any day,” triggering a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost.”

To bolster NATO allies, U.S. President Joe Biden is deploying about 3,000 U.S. troops to Germany, Poland and Romania, the Pentagon announced last week. Biden had placed 8,500 stateside troops on heightened alert, and most would deploy in support of the NATO Response Force, if it is activated.

Though the deployments so far are relatively small, any large, long-term rotations of U.S. forces would likely prompt the Pentagon to make a supplemental funding request, in addition to its upcoming 2023 budget request to Congress, according to several experts gathered by the Center for Strategic and International Studies to make budget projections.

“I think a further Russian invasion of Ukraine will be defining. It won’t be maybe a 9/11, but it will be close to it,” said Thomas Spoehr, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center of National Defense. “We’ll see a supplemental of tens of billions of dollars that the European Deterrence Initiative will get. We won’t talk about China for two years, I would suspect.”

How events might unfold in Europe is unclear, so the size of the a potential expense is too — as is the question of how that expense might compete with the Pentagon’s priority investments in research and development, meant to technologically outpace China.

While Biden has repeatedly made clear he doesn’t intend to send troops into Ukraine, he has sent Javelin antitank weapons and other equipment from U.S. stocks that could be used by Ukrainian insurgents against Russian forces. And the U.S. would likely support Ukraine in other ways that cost money.

“We’re not going to have boots on the ground in Ukraine, we’re not going to be directly involved. We will be involved in terms of providing [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] support,” said CSIS director of defense budget analysis Todd Harrison. “There’ll be an [operations and maintenance] cost to that as well. Whether it stays in peacetime or it actually transitions into armed conflict, we’ll have those bills.”

For the defense budget, a Russian invasion is just one more complicating factor, beyond congressional gridlock, economic inflation and the mystery surrounding when the budget will actually be introduced.

No clear return date for troops headed to Europe amid Russia threats

Timing

Experts said Monday the request will likely land within weeks of Biden’s planned March 1 State of the Union address to Congress and of the release of his keystone National Security Strategy.

That could mean mid-March, when then-President Donald Trump introduced his second budget, or mid-April, or somewhere in between. Harrison projected the Biden administration, which released its very late 2022 budget on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, could make a similar play to avoid headlines ― and dump the budget on Friday, April 15.

“What better timing to bury a budget request than to release it on a Friday that is Tax Day, that is the Friday before the Easter holiday, that is also spring break for a lot of the schools around in this area,” Harrison said. “For us analysts, it’s the worst possible day.”

Because the budget drives the congressional schedule, a later budget will mean later oversight hearings for defense officials and a shorter timeframe for defense policy and spending legislation. Spoehr predicted a repeat of the current budget cycle, where lawmakers, four months into the fiscal year, are mulling yet another budget extension.

“Congress even on its best day is slow, so the fact they they’re going to get this budget late again will push back posture hearings, push back committee work,” Spoehr said. “A year from now we’ll be sitting around, wringing our hands, saying, ‘Why is the Department of Defense under a continuing resolution again?’”

$350m for Hawaii water contamination crisis included in latest stopgap bill

Top lines

If the Biden administration wants to request an inflationary increase over 2022 spending, the problem is both the 2022 level and inflation are moving targets. Will Biden’s baseline be the $715 billion of his FY22 request or the $740 billion of the defense authorization bill he signed, and will he assume a routine inflation level like 2% or, to match the rise in the consumer price index, 7%?

On the low end of estimates, Travis Sharp, a research fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, predicted a $733 billion request, which would put Biden in line with similar “maintainer administrations.”

On the high end, Harrison predicted $765 billion, 3.5% above the $740 billion, to account for inflationary impacts on troop pay, housing allowances, goods and services ― and head off criticism from conservatives. But Spoehr argued Biden didn’t pay a political “penalty” for his 2022 request and will make a “horrifically low” request that Congress will again raise on a bipartisan basis.

“Congress did that heavy lifting for him,” Spoehr said. “So I think we’re just going to see him run the same play up the middle again and get stopped in the zero-yard line.”

Defense industry frets as funding talks crawl

Cuts

The Pentagon is expected to increase research and development spending in its tech race with China, but analysts said cuts could be on the way for both end strength and older weapons systems — as well as some newer or developing systems, like the Army’s Bradley Fighting Vehicle replacement, the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle.

“They’ve already cut all the modernization and procurement programs that they could cut, so now they’re down to the bone,” Spoehr said.

Harrison argued the Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft isn’t relevant to a notional high-end fight with China, and could be replaced by an unmanned Grey Eagle against lesser adversaries. He said the program could be killed or delayed as the Army comes under budget pressure.

The Army “is likely to be the target in this year’s budget,” Harrison said. “Depending on how all the top line stuff works out, it either gets cut the most or increases the least.”

Nuclear weapons programs initiated under the Trump administration ― a lower-yield warhead for a submarine-launched missile and a sea-launched cruise missile ― also appear to be likely targets, said Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security.

It would be a way for Biden to realize a campaign promise to reduce nuclear weapons and not cut into major programs like the multibillion-dollar Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, meant to replace the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

“Some Congress members have been pushing the Biden administration to reduce the United States’ reliance on nuclear weapons for its national security, and the president has expressed support of that view as well,” Pettyjohn said. “One way to do that is to cut these weapon systems that are relatively new.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden emerges as top GOP 'boogeyman' in 2022 campaign ads so far

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • N.Korea boasts of 'shaking the world' by testing missiles that can strike US

    North Korea boasted on Tuesday that it is one of only a handful of countries in the world to field nuclear weapons and advanced missiles and the only one standing up to the United States by "shaking the world" with missile tests. International tension has been rising over a recent series of North Korean ballistic missile tests, actions long banned by the U.N. Security Council. January was a record month of such tests, with at least seven launches of nine missiles including a new type of "hypersonic missile" able to manoeuvre at high speed.

  • Voters split on Biden's handling of Ukraine-Russia conflict: poll

    Americans are split on President Biden's handling of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to a new poll conducted by Morning Consult and Politico. The poll found that 40 percent of voters said they disapprove of Biden's handling of the conflict between the two countries, while 39 percent said they approve. However, 57 percent of respondents said they support the administration's efforts to resolve the conflict diplomatically.The...

  • Paris says Putin agreed to start no new manoeuvres near Ukraine for now

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised not to carry out new military initiatives near Ukraine for the time being as a precursor to possible de-escalation, a French official said after Putin had talks with France's Emmanuel Macron. The Russian leader, according to the French official, also agreed that troops taking part in a military exercise on Belarusian territory near Ukraine's borders would be pulled back once those war games are over. Putin himself did not mention such concessions when he spoke to the media after his six hours of talks with Macron in the Kremlin late on Monday.

  • Breaking Barriers: Gen. Roscoe Robinson was Army's 1st Black general

    The Army's first Black four-star general was also the 82nd Airborne Division's first Black commander.

  • U.S. fears Russia could invade Ukraine at any time

    Russia has amassed roughly 70% of the military force it would need for a full-scale invasion near the Ukraine border. The Biden administration fears an invasion could begin at any moment, even before the end of the Olympics. Christina Ruffini has more.

  • US intel reveals fears among Russian officials about cost of Ukraine invasion: report

    Russian officials have expressed fears that an invasion of Ukraine could prove to be more difficult and costly than Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders realize, according to intelligence intercepted by the U.S., a CNN report states. CNN cited four people familiar with the intelligence in reporting on the fears within the Russian government. "In the assessments we see it is clear some people on the [Russian] defense side are not...

  • Katie Arrington launches 2nd GOP run for US House seat, calls SC incumbent ‘sellout’ in ad

    Katie Arrington has launched her second congressional run for the Lowcountry U.S. House seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

    A new day of high-level, high-stakes diplomacy beckons with European leaders striving to reinvigorate stalled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as Moscow and NATO allies put on a show of resolve by continuing to mobilize their forces. After more than five hours of talks with President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron shuttled Tuesday to the capital of Ukraine to brief President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his meeting with Russia’s leader and share details of what might be needed to avert an invasion. Sitting prominently in the spotlight of international diplomacy, Putin reiterated Monday his opposition to NATO’s continued expansion, mostly to Ukraine, but he did signal his willingness to keep talking, even though more than 100,000 Russian troops are amassed near Ukraine and thousands more in Belarus.

  • Efforts continue to defuse Russia-Ukraine tensions

    President Biden met with Germany's new chancellor at the White House Monday, while France's Emmanuel Macron met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. But with thousands of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, the U.S. and its allies are warning of severe consequences if an attack happens. John Herbst, senior director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center and former ambassador to Ukraine, joins CBS News to discuss.

  • Russia Undercuts Macron’s Report of a Putin Deal: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Moscow cast doubt on French President Emmanuel Macron’s comment he’d received assurances from President Vladimir Putin that Russia wouldn’t escalate tensions with Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump Agen

  • Some Russian officials fear invading Ukraine will be bloodier and tougher than Putin realizes, US intel finds

    US officials said recently that Russia has gathered 70% of the forces needed to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • I lost 70 pounds in 8 months. Here are my favorite Aldi snacks that helped me achieve my goals.

    From white-cheddar puffs to mochi ice cream, here are the foods from the budget grocery chain that helped me reach my weight-loss goals.

  • DeSantis refuses to take sides in Trump-Pence clash as 2024 speculation grows

    DeSantis refuses to take sides in Trump-Pence clash as 2024 rumors swirl

  • Cheslie Kryst's death leaves many without answers. Experts explain why it may be complicated to process.

    The death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who was confirmed to have died by suicide, the world is presented with a different challenge of making sense of the struggles that the 30-year-old faced while presenting a vivacious persona.

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • GOP Rep Rips Politicians Who ‘Side With Criminals’ And People Can’t Believe His Gall

    Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde once likened the deadly U.S. Capitol riot to a "normal tourist visit."

  • Republican Lawmaker Basically Begs Anti-Vax Truckers to Blockade the Super Bowl

    There's almost no chance of the blockade happening, but Rep. Wendy Rodgers, part of the "law-and-order" GOP, is basically pining for it

  • Nikki Haley calls out Pence for saying Trump was "wrong" about overturning 2020 election

    Nikki Haley told Fox News on Monday she believed Mike Pence "did what he thought was right" when the then-vice president certified the results of the last presidential election.Yes, but: The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations took issue with Pence saying last week that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that he could have overturned the results.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: "Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest

  • Exempting all Social Security income from tax won't help seniors who need it most

    Most seniors earning low incomes – and even many earning middle incomes – are already exempt from paying income tax on their Social Security benefits.