Russian Instagram influencer, medical school graduate Ekaterina Karaglanova found dead in apparent murder

Authorities are investigating after the body of Russian Instagram influencer and medical school graduate Ekaterina Karaglanova was found in a suitcase Friday in the hallway of her Moscow apartment.

Karaglanova, a 24-year-old aspiring dermatologist who amassed over 87,500 Instagram followers through her travels, was found dead by family members, who contacted her landlord for access to her building after failing to hear from her for several days, the BBC reports.

The victim, who suffered puncture wounds to her neck and chest, was allegedly planning a trip to the Netherlands to celebrate her birthday on July 30 with her new boyfriend when she was killed, local outlet MK reported.

Police said surveillance footage captured Karaglanov's ex-boyfriend briefly visiting her apartment in the days before her disappearance but didn't indicate whether he was suspected in her killing.

Authorities added they have not located a murder weapon.

One year ago, Karaglanova posted on Instagram that she received her diploma from Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University.

"We did it!" she wrote. "These 6 years have not been for us an easy walk, but a real race for survival with obstacles."





Her final Instagram post showed her on vacation in the Greek island of Corfu. The caption read that she liked to "travel often, but in each country I spend no more than 3-5 days."

"I remember in detail every trip, all beautiful places, funny stories," she added.