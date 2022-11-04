Russia is interested in importing clothing and shoes from North Korea

ECONOMICHNA PRAVDA — FRIDAY, 4 NOVEMBER 2022 12:58

The Russian Embassy in North Korea has said that Russia is interested in importing clothing and shoes from the DPRK.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda, referring to the Russian media outlet Kommersant, quoting the embassy

The embassy said in a statement that imports must be made in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions on a partial ban on economic cooperation with the DPRK.

"The Russian Federation is very interested in purchasing goods from the DPRK, in particular clothing, shoes, etc. Our country has opportunities and needs in this regard.

However, the embassy emphasised that all such projects must be implemented in strict accordance with UN Security Council resolutions banning the import of certain goods from the DPRK," the embassy said.

The embassy also noted that it will work on the possibility of imports from the DPRK in accordance with the legal conditions set by the UN.

In 2019, Russia and China proposed to the UN to ease sanctions against North Korea imposed because of its nuclear programme. In particular, it was proposed that inter-Korean projects in the fields of railway and road cooperation be exempted from UN sanctions.

In 2021, Russia and China supplemented the document with a proposal to increase the volume of export of oil products to the DPRK. However, their proposal to ease sanctions was refused.

Previously: Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department, said in early September that "Russia is buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea for use in Ukraine."

Calling it a "potential purchase", White House spokesman John Kirby later clarified that "there is no sign that the purchase has been completed, and certainly no sign that these weapons are being used inside Ukraine."

North Korea has stated that it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!