Russia to introduce 15-year sentences for insulting the military

The State Duma of Russia made amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offences, according to which the "discreditation" of the Russian military can be punished with up to a 15-year prison sentence.

Source: Viacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma of Russia, on Telegram

Quote: "Today [on 1 March – ed.] together with my colleagues we submitted for the consideration of the State Duma the amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offences about the responsibility for discrediting the participants of the special military operation.

Offenders will be severely prosecuted with fines of up to five million roubles or in the amount of salary or other income within a five year period, or community or forced labour of up to five years, or imprisonment for up to 15 years."

Details: Volodin states that this legal initiative will allegedly "protect" all the occupiers who are fighting in Ukraine.

According to the amendments, "any public spread of deliberately false information as well as public actions aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, voluntary formations, organisations or persons who facilitate the completion of tasks by the Russian Armed Forces, is unacceptable."

Volodin remarked that the second reading of the document is set to be held on 2 March, and the final third reading on 14 March.

