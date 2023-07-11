Russia is invading Belarus by stealth

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

When the European Parliament voted last year to designate Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism”, Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief responded with typical malice. Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner private army, packed a bloodied sledgehammer into a violin case and sent it to Strasbourg as a crude reminder of how he deals with his enemies.

Prigozhin has since emerged as a sinister and dangerously unstable force amid the crushing political power games that now threaten my homeland of Belarus. We have fallen hostage to bewildering Russian intrigues. Desperately clinging to power, Alexander Lukashenko presented himself as a solution to the crisis sparked last month by what initially seemed to be a mutiny by Prigozhin’s mercenaries.

It is rapidly becoming clear that Lukashenko’s intervention provided no solution but created a much greater problem for Belarus and its European neighbours. As Nato prepares for its summit in Vilnius today, the escalating role of Belarus in regional security needs urgent attention.

What exactly is Prigozhin up to and what does it mean for Putin? The only answer we can offer with confidence is that Lukashenko’s role as supposed intermediary in the continuing face-off between Putin and his most brutal warmonger has been exposed as the fiction we suspected from the start.

When Lukashenko admitted he was uncertain of Prigozhin’s location, but thought he was back in Russia, his elaborate peace-making scheme crumbled. He offered Prigozhin and his mercenaries sanctuary as part of a supposed deal with Putin. They started building new camps to house Prigozhin’s army. But now it seems that Prigozhin had no need of sanctuary. Lukashenko’s role has turned to farce.

The real losers in all this are the people of Belarus, who have watched in growing dread as Putin’s shadow has fallen on Minsk. Russia invaded Ukraine by force; it is invading Belarus by stealth.

Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to march across Belarus territory to launch their unsuccessful assault on Kyiv. To our horror, Russian tactical nuclear weapons were brought into our country, making us a potential target in a war we wanted no part of. We regard the Kremlin’s efforts as part of a longer-term strategy to gradually absorb Belarus into the Russian Federation. It is hard for us not to imagine that the supposed arrival in our country of Prigozhin and his heavily-armed thugs was related to the Kremlin’s rapacious regional goals.

It is understandable that in the months that followed the invasion of Ukraine, Europe and Nato should have rushed to help. Russian missiles were falling on Kyiv and Putin’s expansionist aggression had to be confronted. Belarus is a different, more complex case. We are defenceless against Russia, and increasingly dependent on the Kremlin’s economic, political and military aid to remain in power.

Yet there is no doubt in my mind that the majority of our citizens have no wish to become vassals of Kremlin imperialism. We seek to develop into a sovereign, democratic nation on close terms with our European neighbours. Belarus is a European country, seeking similarly independent status to our neighbours – Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine.

While we realise that membership of Nato and the European Union are long-term goals that need to be carefully discussed, we believe there is an urgent need for formal recognition of the status we seek and the threat we face. For that reason I have invited Nato summit participants to two in-depth side events in Vilnius, examining the situation in Minsk and our struggle to rid ourselves of the Belarusian President and his puppet-master.

The first will address the issue of Belarus sovereignty, and its importance for transatlantic security. We will discuss the Lukashenko regime’s complicity in the war and the potential role for a democratic government in Minsk to become an element in the containment of Russian aggression.

History has shown that the existence of a “grey zone” of semi-neutral countries that preserve a distance between Russia and the European Union is impossible; the Kremlin has repeatedly proved that it can disregard lines drawn on maps and demand subservience from its neighbours. We need to look at steps that Nato and other international organisations might take that will assist the democratic majority in Belarus to remove itself from the Kremlin’s orbit.

In the second side-event, we will consider the deployment of nuclear weaponry to Belarus, and the terrible risk it poses. Could Putin use them as a last-ditch effort to shatter Ukraine? The democratic government that must eventually replace Lukashenko will withdraw from all security and other associations linked to the Russian Federation and make it a priority to rid the country of nuclear weapons.

There is clearly much to be discussed, and we hope that Nato will issue a firm declaration of concern for the future of my country. The West has drawn a line over Russian aggression, and that line should be extended to include Belarus. There should be no place in our country for bloodied sledgehammers.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is a national leader of Belarus

