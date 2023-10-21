Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Hamas’s attack on Israel seen as ‘global turning point’ – Sullivan

Jake Sullivan

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Hamas’s attack on Israel represent a “global inflection point,” National Security Advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden Jake Sullivan has said, the Associated Press reported on Oct. 21.

Sullivan said that the White House’s budget request to the U.S. Congress “holds crucial significance for strengthening America’s national security and ensuring the safety of the American people.”

Read also: US plans to bundle aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan in one bill — report

He added that the world is closely monitoring the U.S. Congress’s further actions.

The White House requested nearly $106 billion from Congress, earmarked for Ukraine, Israel, and other priority areas on Oct. 20. The request for Ukraine includes $61.4 billion, with $44.4 billion specifically allocated for Pentagon equipment, replenishing arms supplies, and other military support.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read also: Biden delivers historic national address from Oval Office, outlines plan to support Ukraine

Israel’s request totals $14.3 billion. Additionally, the U.S. State Department is set to receive $9.15 billion for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and the Gaza sector.

Biden addressed the American people on Oct. 20 in a rare speech from Oval Office, announcing an emergency budget request for funding assistance to both Ukraine and Israel, and calling for support in this endeavor.

Read also: Zelenskyy praises Biden’s speech on defending global freedom against terrorism

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine