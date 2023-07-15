Russia investigating if North Korean test missile crashed in its waters

The Russian government is investigating whether a missile test-fired by North Korea on Wednesday ended up in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said the country is checking the missile’s landing position, according to Russian state media agency TASS.

“As far as I know, my colleagues continue investigating this case together with the Defense Ministry but we have no clearly-expressed information so far that the missile fell in Russia’s economic zone,” he said.

North Korea launched the missile on Wednesday in its first intercontinental ballistic missile test in three months. The missile traveled over 600 miles east, landing in the Sea of Japan, according to South Korean and Japanese assessments.

The launch was denounced by world leaders, including from South Korea, Japan the U.S. and the G7.

“North Korea continues to expand its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and to escalate its destabilizing activities. These launches pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and stability, and undermine the global non-proliferation regime,” a statement from the G7 said.

“We call for a quick, strong, and unified response by the UN Security Council (UNSC). The frequency of North Korea’s repeated blatant violations of UNSCRs juxtaposed with the UNSC’s corresponding inaction because of some members’ obstruction is cause for significant alarm,” the group added.

The missile tested is believed to be the Hwasong-18, the most powerful missile technology North Korea has developed. It flew for 74 minutes on Wednesday, according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, a record for a North Korean test.

Hwasong-18 missiles were first tested in the country’s last ICBM launch in April. The missiles use solid fuel boosters instead of liquid, which could make them easier to transport and more reliable.

The test came after North Korea earlier in the week alleged a U.S. spy plane flew over its waters. The U.S. has denied those claims.

“As a matter of international law, (North Korea’s) recent statements that U.S. flights above its claimed exclusive economic zone are unlawful are unfounded, as high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in such areas,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

