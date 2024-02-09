Russia is invincible — Putin tells the West in contrversial Carlson interview

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants the west to believe that Russia is invincible, or at least that it is impossible for the country to suffer any strategic defeat, he told American propagandist Tucker Carlson on Feb. 9

"The West has begun to realize the impossibility of a strategic defeat of Russia,” Putin told Carlson. “They should consider their next steps; we are open to dialogue."

Ukraine is “refusing to engage in negotiations,” he claimed in same interview, alleging that the Ukrainian President has legally banned negotiating with Russia and set conditions that Russia simply cannot accept.

The propagandist did not ask and the dictator did not comment on Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

