Russia invites Serbian woman who travelled to so-called "LPR" and admired Nazi Milchakov to UN Security Council

OLGA HLUSCHENKO — FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 00:40

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, called on the UN Security Council to check whether Dragana Trifkovic (a representative of Serbia, whom Russia invited to the Security Council meeting) was the same person who had travelled to the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic".

Source: Kyslytsya on Twitter

Details: Kyslytsya posted an image of Dragana Trifkovic, director of the Serbian Centre for Geostrategic Research, delivering a speech to the UN Security Council, as well as a photo taken of her alongside Russian Nazi Alexey Milchakov while she was travelling in the so-called "LPR".

Kyslytsya urged the UN Security Council to establish whether it was the same person.

Quote: "Per the ongoing UNSC meeting called by russia, and the briefer provided by it, can someone verify if it’s the same person as on the pics? Can UNSC do any better?"

Per the ongoing UNSC meeting called by russia, and the briefer provided by it, can someone verify if it’s the same person as on the pics? Can UNSC do any better? pic.twitter.com/Ye39IXW2MX — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) September 8, 2022

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!