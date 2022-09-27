In Russia and Iran, autocrats face rising resistance

R. Norman Matheny/The Christian Science Monitor/File
Ned Temko
·5 min read

The eyes are what I remember best. And not just what I saw in them: relief, anticipation, joy. Rather what wasn’t there, as crowds of East Germans surged toward the barrier of concrete and barbed wire that had held them prisoner for so long.

It was the absence of fear.

The memories of that extraordinary evening in 1989 have come back to me this week as two deeply entrenched autocracies – Russia and Iran – face their most serious popular unrest in years.

Neither Vladimir Putin nor Iran’s ruling ayatollahs are necessarily nearing a Berlin Wall moment.

But the fall of the wall will be on their minds, too, and not only as a reminder that even the most harshly policed of dictatorships can crumble. They will find it hard to ignore the broader similarities between their dictatorships and the former East Germany – indeed among nearly all modern autocracies.

One parallel, above all: that the very same forces that allow dictatorships to survive also hold the seeds of their vulnerability and, potentially, their collapse.

Fear is a critical part of their staying power, fear of their determination to use whatever force is necessary to quash overt challenges.

When that is gone, Mr. Putin and the ayatollahs well know, it’s only a matter of time before they are, too. That’s one reason for the violent crackdown on the protests gripping towns and cities across Iran in the past week, and Russia’s move to squelch resistance to Mr. Putin’s call-up of hundreds of thousands of men to bolster his flagging invasion of Ukraine.

But another hallmark of dictatorships will haunt the rulers of Russia and Iran even more.

It’s the unspoken social contract that keeps the great majority of their citizens from contemplating open dissent, much less rebellion.

It rests not just on fear, but also on a trade-off with those in power, understood by both sides. Yes, people say, we’ll stay out of politics, even if we don’t like living under your regime. But you have to give us a reason, and space, to stay out of the fray: a decent living and a fulfilling life for us and our families. In other words: We don’t mess with you, if you don’t mess with us.

In both Iran and Russia, that arrangement is in danger of unraveling.

In Iran, it’s because of the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was rounded up by the “morality police” for wearing her mandated headscarf with insufficient modesty – a transgression that can mean something as minor as a few wisps of visible hair.

Within days, protests erupted not just in her own Kurdish region in northwestern Iran, but around the country. There have been other bursts of unrest before, in 2009 over the results of a rigged election, in 2017 over economic grievances, and in 2019 in response to a sudden hike in fuel prices.

But in both their reach and their roots, these protests are different. The women of Iran raised their voices first, but they’ve been joined by men. Ms. Amini’s fellow Kurds cried out first, but they’ve been joined by voices across Iran’s ethnic, social, and economic dividing lines.

The “tacit pact” that provides the ballast for dictatorships has been broken. Millions of women – as their brothers, fathers, husbands or partners also know – have been stopped by the morality police. What happened to Ms. Amini has personally touched them all.

In Russia, too, the tacit pact is under strain – because of Mr. Putin’s response to his army’s forced retreat in Ukraine.

Until the draft announced last week, the great majority of Russians had found it possible to tune out the conflict. They were encouraged by Mr. Putin’s public fiction that it wasn’t a war at all, just a distant “special military operation.”

Yes, many young, urban Russians were upset by the invasion and its diplomatic consequences – the West’s imposition of isolating sanctions on their country. Thousands had voted with their feet, leaving for other countries. A small, vocal minority inside Russia has been criticizing the war, despite increasingly harsh penalties.

But with the call-up of 300,000 men – and possibly many more – the situation has changed. Just as Ms. Amini’s arrest and death reached viscerally into the lives of millions of Iranians, the mobilization has brought the war home for many more Russians. Made it real. Immediate.

Their protests have been fueled by the rapid, often haphazard way in which the draft is being implemented. It has reportedly swept up not just the young militarily-trained men Mr. Putin said would be called upon to serve. It has taken untrained civilians and older men, fathers and grandfathers.

The immediate response to the protests, in both Russia and Iran, has been the use of force. That may work, for the time being. Those in power, and their security forces, still seem ready and able to crack down.

But these protests are different. And while that doesn’t mean they will bring either the Russian or Iranian regime to the terminal point reached in Berlin, another parallel will profoundly unsettle those in power.

For while the demise of a dictator’s rule can be long, sinuous, and ultimately unpredictable, the final chapter, when it comes, comes quickly.

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine’s president calls Russia’s mobilization a sign of weakness

    Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

  • Woman cuts Iranian ID and hair during protest

    A woman cut up her Iranian identity card in Vancouver on Sunday, in protest against the Iranian government after the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the country’s “morality police.” She then cut her hair, to cheers from the crowd. A cameraman also shaved his head in solidarity.

  • 10 repelled attacks and mass flights of Iranian-made Shahed drones General Staff report

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:58 The Armed Forces of Ukraine has repelled Russian attacks near 10 cities and towns over the course of Tuesday, 27 September. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 27 September Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks near Soledar, Maiorsk, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vyimka, Spirne, Pervomaiske and Kamianka.

  • Iran protests Western stance over woman's death

    STORY: Global unrest has not waivered over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman detained by the morality police. Demonstrations continued to gain traction all over the world. Protestors clashed with police outside the Iranian embassy in London on Sunday (September 25).Outside the White House protestors denounced what they called Iran’s "terrorist regime."Iran has summoned both British and Norwegian ambassadors over what it calls ‘interference and hostile media coverage of the nationwide unrest.Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also criticized America’s support for "rioters" a term Tehran has coined for those who have joined the protest which have swept the country causing authorities to crackdown on security and curb internet freedoms. Demonstrations which erupted just over a week ago after Amini died in detention after being arrested by the morality police who enforce strict rules in Iran requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public.Rallies have been held continuously over the last week across the globe, From Tehran to Berlin, Toronto and here in Athens.Many protestors have called for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Women have played a prominent role in the protests. Burning veils and cutting their own hair has become a symbol of defiance. [Eli Fazlollah, Protester]"I'm cutting my hair because many of my sisters in Iran are going to die, maybe tomorrow, because of hijab, and I don't want it, and I hate it, and I don't want to follow this terrorist and dictator regime. And I'm here to support my people because they don't have (a) voice, they don't have journalists to speak up about them."Iran's state television said more than 40 people have been killed since the protests broke out.The semi-official Mehr news agency said on Sunday eight members of the Basij, a militia under the umbrella of the Revolutionary Guards - were among the dead.Details of casualties have trickled out slowly, partly because of the restrictions on communication.

  • Putin ally Iran sees oil exports fall amid steeper competition from Russia for Asian buyers

    Tehran's exports have fallen to 775,000 barrels a day from a peak of 1 million, sources told Bloomberg.

  • At least 75 people have been killed during Iran unrest following death of Mahsa Amini

    Mahsa Amini was “tortured, according to eyewitnesses,” and was eventually “hit on her head” before collapsing, her cousin told CBS News. Her death has sparked protests around the world — and at least 75 people have been killed during the unrest in Iran.

  • President’s Office presents plan for Special International Tribunal to punish Russia, says Zelenskyy

    The Office of the President of Ukraine has presented to the ambassadors of 30 countries a plan to set up a Special International Tribunal to punish Russia for its crimes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his regular evening address to the nation on Sept. 26.

  • Tour a 15-Acre Riverside Oasis That’s Both Contemporary and Playfully Romantic

    The Bastien Halard–designed property was inspired by nearby historic brick mills

  • Hardship remains for Ukrainian town emerging from occupation

    Russian forces controlled Izium for six months before being forced to retreat two weeks ago in a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Its carcass is there still, something of a novelty for her children and a reminder of the terrible six months the family has endured. “We came out of the basement and the house was gone,” Tkachenko said.

  • Defense: Evidence is weak in Central African Republic trial

    A defense lawyer for an alleged Central African Republic rebel told International Criminal Court judges Tuesday that prosecution evidence that led to him being charged with seven counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes is unreliable and “built on a biased and sketchy narrative.” Lawyer Jennifer Naouri made her claims in her opening statement on the second day of the trial at the global court of Mahamat Said, an alleged senior leader of the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel group that deposed then-President Francois Bozize in 2013. Fighting in the capital, Bangui, between the Seleka rebels, who seized power from Bozize, and a mainly Christian militia called the anti-Balaka left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

  • Russian man shoots up draft office in Siberia

    STORY: A video, published on social media shows the gunman opening fire at at least one person inside the draft office, as others are seen running. Uniformed officers are then seen standing over a detained person on the ground outside the building.Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the features around the building that match file and satellite imagery.Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the draft office head was in hospital in a critical condition, and that the detained shooter "will absolutely be punished".A number of draft offices have been attacked since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday (September 21) to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.

  • Russia boycotts the Oscars amid war in Ukraine, will not submit film

    The president of Russia's Oscars committee has reportedly resigned in protest of the Russian film academy's actions.

  • Former UN official Mark Malloch-Brown on Putin, Ukraine, and the case for multilateralism

    Against all odds and widespread critiques, faith that multiple governments and institutions can work toward a shared goal abounds in New York, especially during the UN General Assembly. And you would be hard-pressed to find a more dedicated champion of multilateralism than Mark Malloch-Brown, a former UN deputy secretary general who has devoted more than four decades of his career to the cause.

  • UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan

    For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly's leaders' meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the annual high-level meeting of leaders, there was no speech from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, who now control the nation after a U.S. withdrawal last year, and no words from Myanmar, where a military junta toppled the civilian government last year and detained its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • "Finally!" Brothers of Italy militants in tears after victory

    At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters. A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices made over the years as the party rose from being a marginal far-right group to become Italy's strongest political force at Sunday's election. "It's a dream," Fabio Rampelli, a party founder, told Reuters as he hugged a tearful activist who whispered to him the single word, "finally!".

  • Resistance to war in Ukraine grows in Russia

    Hundreds of people were arrested in Russia in protests against the country’s new military draft.

  • Zelenskyy says Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief discussed measures to counter Iranian-made drones

    MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:46 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief discussed measures that can be taken to counter the Iranian-made kamikaze drones, during a meeting on Monday, 26 September.

  • Victoria Beckham Makes a Spicy NSFW Joke About David Beckham's New Hobby

    Posh Spice? More like Saucy Spice, if you’ve seen her newest TikTok video! Victoria Beckham joined her husband, David Beckham, for a foray into the English fields to check on the fruits of his new beekeeping labors. Documenting the excursion a bit like a wildlife observer on TikTok, Victoria says, “So, here with David whilst […]

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says two more burial sites found in liberated Izium

    Ukraine has discovered two more mass burial sites containing the bodies of hundreds of people in the northeastern town of Izium, which Kyiv recaptured from Russia this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy made his comment in an interview with CBS published late on Sunday in which he also called for sustained sanctions pressure on Russia, whose troops were routed in northeastern Ukraine in a lightning counteroffensive this month.

  • Iranian lawmaker slams protesters; cleric appeals for calm

    A hard-line Iranian lawmaker Tuesday slammed female protesters who have taken off mandatory headscarves as prostitutes, doubling down on the government stance amid the dramatic demonstrations following the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s morality police. The harsh language by Mahmoud Nabavian, a legislator from Tehran, was in sharp contrast to the appeal by a top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamadani, who on Sunday urged the government to listen to the people's demands. The fate of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died in custody after being detained by the morality police — because her headscarf was allegedly too loose — has ignited unrest across Iran.