Russia, Iran Forge Closer Alliance against West in Tehran Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Diana Glebova
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Ali Khamenei
    Ali Khamenei
    Iranian politician

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hosted Russian president Vladimir Putin in Tehran on Tuesday, proclaiming a need for more “mutual cooperation” and justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Khamenei called NATO a “dangerous entity” that has “no limits,” and said “if it hadn’t been stopped in Ukraine, it would have later started a similar war in Crimea,” according to a statement on the leader’s website.

Khamenei and Putin also discussed the war in Syria, moving away from the U.S. dollar in global transactions and oil and gas contracts.

The meeting marked Putin’s first trip outside the former Soviet Union since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, and comes weeks after reports surfaced stating that Russian officials repeatedly traveled to Iran to discuss buying weapons-capable drones.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council said Tuesday that Putin’s increased dialogues with Iran and North Korea show how “isolated” Russia has become.

Putin also met with Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday ahead of the trilateral Astana-format talk with Turkey. The two leaders discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the nuclear agreement with Iran that President Joe Biden has worked to revive throughout his presidency.

Putin voiced support for restoring the nuclear agreement, which Donald Trump backed out of in 2018 due to Tehran’s work on ballistic missiles. Russia has previously connected the JCPOA to its invasion of Ukraine, demanding that any new sanctions on Moscow due to its attack on Ukraine would not prohibit its trade and military cooperation with Iran.

“We consider it important to continue our efforts to preserve the nuclear deal and create conditions for the resumption of its sustainable implementation,” Putin said, according to a statement on his website.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Putin also spoke in a bilateral meeting about Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea, which has sparked concerns about global food shortage. It marked the first time Putin met with a leader of a NATO member since the invasion of Ukraine.

Videos circulating online showed Erdoğan making Putin wait before their meeting.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over the war in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran is intended to strengthen ties with regional heavyweights as Moscow presses its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Rishi Sunak Leads Tory Race, With Liz Truss Closing In on Penny Mordaunt

    (Bloomberg) -- Trade minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will battle for a place in the final runoff alongside Rishi Sunak in the contest to be Conservative leader and the UK’s next prime minister.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing Meetinghttps://t.co/HiS99wdLod pic.twitter.com/wBKs0yAyQ3— Bloomberg UK (@Bloo

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive Hand-in-Hand at the UN for Nelson Mandela Day

    Prince Harry gave a speech at the United Nations in New York City, just like Meghan Markle did back in 2015

  • SpaceX will fly Russian cosmonauts to the ISS under new NASA deal with Russia's space agency

    Under the NASA deal, cosmonaut Anna Kikina will be the first Russian to launch on SpaceX's Crew Dragon, Reuters reported.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with leaders of Iran, Turkey in Tehran

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leaders of Iran and Turkey in Tehran. This was his second trip out of Moscow since launching the invasion of Ukraine. The visit comes as Putin tries to strengthen ties with allies amid isolation from the West. Mark Katz, professor of government and politics at George Mason University, joined CBS News to discuss.

  • Wall Street braces for economic ‘hurricane’

    Talk about recession and inflation has been a dominant topic on second-quarter corporate earnings calls that are starting to flood in.

  • Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk go to court for first time

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Twitter and Elon Musk will be going to trial on Tuesday.

  • Mark Cuban Asked Elon Musk How Many Kids He’s Going To Have And Got A Weird Answer

    "This was before the last three, or whatever it was," Cuban said while recalling a text exchange with the billionaire father of nine.

  • Watch: Putin Travels Abroad to Meet With Iranian and Turkish Leaders

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leaders of Iran and Turkey Tuesday in Tehran. His first trip outside of the former Soviet Union since Russia invaded Ukraine was intended to signal to the West that Moscow isn’t isolated on the world stage. Photo: Mustafa Kamaci/Turkish Presidential Press Service/AFP

  • Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast: 29 casualties in a day

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 19 JULY 2022, 10:25 29 residents of Mykolaiv Oblast were injured as a result of Russian shelling last day. Source: Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Council Hanna Zamazieieva on Telegram Quote from Zamazieieva: "The occupiers are continuing to shell Mykolaiv Oblast.

  • Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran on Tuesday for his country’s military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn’t sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, a statement that echoed Putin's own rhetoric and reflected increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face crippling Western sanctions.

  • Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park now at 58% containment

    Firefighters continue to make progress in their efforts to keep a wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park in check increasing and strengthening containment lines around the blaze.

  • You won’t want to miss Amazon’s sale on patio furniture

    We found Amazon’s best deals on patio furniture. Hurry on over and check out the sets before these deals are gone.

  • Chinese cousins aged 3 and 8 go viral for their impressive calligraphy skills

    A series of videos showing two young boys in China demonstrating their calligraphy skills has gone viral on Chinese social media. Gao Yubo, 3, and Gao Yuxuan, 8, are cousins from Qiqihar of Heilongjiang province of northern China who have both taken a liking to the art of calligraphy. According to Yubo’s mother, surnamed Miao, the boys were influenced after watching their parents — who are both calligraphers — practice and began to mimic them.

  • Zelensky Cracks the Whip in Relentless Anti-Putin Firing Spree

    SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty ImagesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is cleaning house.In a series of dismissals this week, the president of Ukraine has fired his intelligence chief, the chief of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Ivan Bakanov, and his Prosecutor General, Iryna Venedikotva, over concerns they represented pro-Russia elements of Ukraine’s security services, even as the rest of the country works to fend off Russian forces in the war.A majority of MPs approved Zelensky’s vote of no-c

  • What is friendshoring? Janet Yellen’s new strategy for fixing the supply chain crisis

    The U.S. continues to push its 'friendshoring' policy—restricting trade to friendly partners—as a means to help its supply chain crunch and reduce reliance on China.

  • 6 members of white supremacist group appear in Idaho court

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Six of the 31 members of a white supremacist group who were arrested near a northern Idaho pride event last month pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The Patriot Front members were arrested June 11 with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. Appearing via Zoom for Monday's brief court proceeding were Josiah Buster and his brother Mishael Buster and Connor Moran, all of Watauga, Texas; Derek Smith of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Dakota Tabler of West Valley City, Utah; and Justin O'Leary, of Des Moines, Washington.

  • More than 10 thousand people are being held in filtration centres in Mariupol mayor

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 19 JULY 2022, 15:52 In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol and its outskirts, there are four filtration centres where Russians are currently holding more than 10,000 people.

  • Mookie Betts shares insight into Dodgers trade, gives advice to Red Sox teammates

    Ahead of Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game, former Red Sox star Mookie Betts answered the question of whether he would have stayed in Boston for the same contract that the Dodgers gave him.

  • Senate panel OKs NATO expansion, rushing to full Senate vote

    The Senate Foreign Relations Committee gave easy bipartisan approval Tuesday to admitting Finland and Sweden into NATO, as lawmakers aimed for quick Senate passage and a show of congressional support for expansion of the U.S. and European defense alliance in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine. Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican and frequent critic of U.S. policy abroad, voted a neutral “present” rather than yes or no. The vote sets the expansion up for a decision by the full Senate as soon as next week.