Russia and Iran Start Oil-Product Swap as Ties Deepen Under Sanctions
(Bloomberg) -- Russia started swapping oil products with Iran, Interfax reported, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two sanctioned countries pushed closer by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Chief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax Returns
Lottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and Child
Democrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOP
China Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on Reopening
Bonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for Inversion
The range of swapped products will be expanded, Interfax cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying, without giving further details, after a meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji in Grozny.
The talks also covered potential Russian participation to increase Iranian oil production, the development of ports in the Mediterranean and Caspian Seas and an international north-south freight corridor connecting Russia to India via Iran, according to reports by Interfax and Tass.
Increasingly isolated by US sanctions, Moscow and Tehran have sought to deepen their economic and military partnership significantly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The Islamic Republic also faces more sanctions over its reported role in providing armaments to Russia for the conflict.
Iran is also seeking a gas swap deal with Moscow, under which it would import Russian gas via an intermediary country to boost exports from the Islamic Republic, as well as investment in a stalled LNG project and pipeline to Pakistan. Gas swap issues “are still being worked out,” Novak said, without elaborating.
Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC may sign deals on projects in Iran by the end of November, Novak added.
Iran and Russia have signed $6.5 billion of oil and gas contracts as part of a memorandum of understanding that envisages up to $40 billion of deals, Iran’s semi-official Fars News cited Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Mehdi Safari as saying on Monday.
Russian-Iranian ties are “of a strategic nature,” Novak said. “We aim to make every effort to develop these relations.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Yeezy Roller Coaster Ended With Two-Minute Phone Call at Adidas
The Fed’s Employment Mandate Takes a Back Seat as It Steps Up Its Inflation Fight
These Five Women Are Helping Doctors Crack the Long-Covid Mystery
Basketball’s Top Shrink on How Finding Purpose Lifts Performance
When Netflix and HBO Turned on Each Other, They Forged a New Era of Television
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.