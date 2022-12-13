Russia to get Iranian missiles with limited range

According to Axios’ sources, Iran is wary of international pressure in response to supplying Moscow with ballistic missiles in breach of the corresponding UN Security Council resolution, as Tehran could then face renewed UN economic sanctions.

Read also: US to levy fresh sanctions on Russia for using Iranian drones in Ukraine – media reports

Israeli officials noted that despite concerted international efforts, Iran is still planning to deliver missile to Russia in “near future.” The altered deal would see Moscow supplied with ballistic missiles with ranges below 300 kilometers, meaning that 700 km range Zolfaghar missiles are now off the table, while Fated-100s will be modified to comply with the resolution.

Read also: No evidence Russia getting missiles from Iran, says Ukrainian air force

Under UN Security Council resolution 2231, which passed in 2015 as part of the nuclear deal, countries are not allowed to transfer or receive Iran ballistic missiles and drones that have a range of more than 300 kilometers and a payload of more than 500 kilograms until October 2023.

On Dec. 6, head of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Iran was yet to deliver ballistic missiles to Russia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine