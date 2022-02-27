Russia will be ‘isolated’ on world stage, U.S. ambassador to U.N. promises

Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
·1 min read

The United States will cut off Russia and “isolate” the warring nation on the world stage, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations vowed Sunday.

“We can isolate them in the United Nations. We can isolate them in U.N. specialized agencies. They are feeling that isolation,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said ahead of an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. would push for a General Assembly meeting Monday and promised that Russia “will be called out and their aggressions will be brought to the attention of the world.”

More sanctions on Russia are coming, she added. President Biden has said U.S. troops won’t be sent to Ukraine.

“The Russians can be assured that we will continue to put more and more sanctions as they continue to press more on the Ukrainian government,” she said.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has led to widespread international outrage. The U.S. and European Union have imposed severe sanctions and kicked certain Russian banks out of the SWIFT network of financial institutions, among other steps.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe Bans Russian State-Backed Channels Russia Today, Sputnik

    In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union on Sunday took the unprecedented move of banning Russian state-backed television channels Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik. “Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our […]

  • U.S. issues new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions - U.S. officials

    The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a new general license allowing international aid organizations and private firms to conduct commercial and financial transactions with Afghan government institutions. The new license represents a shift in U.S. policy that had impeded ordinary commerce with Afghan government agencies headed by U.S. sanctioned Taliban and Haqqani Network leaders since the Islamists seized power in August as U.S.-led forces withdrew. It maintains prohibitions on transactions with sanctioned leaders and other blocked individuals and excludes transfers of luxury items.

  • World Bank may be able to disburse Ukraine aid funds in days - Malpass

    World Bank President David Malpass said on Sunday the bank may be able to provide Ukraine with more financial resources within days and that additional aid for the war-torn country will be discussed by G7 finance leaders on Tuesday. Malpass told CBS' "Face the Nation" he was not yet considering what would happen if the Ukraine's government falls, but the bank is "doing everything we can to support the people of Ukraine." "I briefed our board on Thursday and it can be added to by other countries that want to support Ukraine."

  • MIT severs ties with Russian school after Ukraine invasion

    The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is severing ties with a research university it helped establish more than a decade ago in Russia, citing the country's “unacceptable military actions” in invading Ukraine. The Cambridge university said it notified the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow on Friday that it was exercising its right to terminate the MIT Skoltech Program. Federal law enforcement officials and foreign policy experts have long voiced concerns about the potential for espionage and technology theft arising from MIT's partnership with the school, which has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, GBH News reported.

  • Homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder in Northland, Kansas City police say

    The homeowner said he shot the intruder, who police said was dead at the scene.

  • Ukrainian expat takes the long road from Basildon to Lviv to fight Russian invaders

    Oleksandr Bilyy, a 39-year-old delivery driver, was in Glasgow making a drop off when he heard the news: Russia had invaded his homeland.

  • Police ID suspect in string of Lubbock home invasions

    Police on Friday announced Djinon Lee Davis, 21, is wanted on a felony warrant on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon associated with these home invasions

  • Visas for Belarus basketball team cancelled as countries ‘complicit with Putin not welcome’

    UK bars national team in latest sporting hit for Russian allies

  • Sen. Tom Cotton Refuses To Condemn Trump For Praising Putin

    The Arkansas Republican denounced the Russian leader, but dodged questions about the ex-president calling Putin "savvy" and a "genius."

  • Opinion | Some Reason to Hope, Even if We’re Not At the End of History

    The threat of existential conflict returns long after we thought it had faded away.

  • Former Russian president threatens to retaliate with sanctions against the West

    The deputy head of Russia's Security Council said Saturday that Russia may respond in a hostile way to sanctions from the U.S. and European Union (EU), The Associated Press reported.In a post on a Russian social media site, Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia is considering leaving its latest nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting off diplomatic ties with the U.S. and EU, and freezing the assets of Western countries after many of them condemned...

  • MI6 chief believes Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine could be 'unwinnable'

    The head of MI6 has revealed he believes Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will probably be “unwinnable” because the Russian president will never secure a wider political victory.

  • Behind the push to freeze Moscow’s foreign cash

    Ahead of the latest sanctions, Canada’s Chrystia Freeland worked with her Ukrainian counterparts to win over skeptics.

  • A Pristine Lamborghini Huracan Was Blown Up to Create 999 NFTs

    On February 25, the charred remains of the 2015 hypercar will go live on the artist’s website as NFTs for 24 hours.

  • Peoria native and Hall of Famer Jim Thome new president of MLBPAA

    The 51-year-old former Limestone and Illinois Central College player replaces Brooks Robinson, who led the MLBPAA for 33 years.

  • Putin puts nuclear deterrent on alert as West rallies behind Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities. The United States said Putin was escalating the war in a "totally unacceptable" way, amid signs that the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two was not producing rapid battlefield victories, but instead generating a far-reaching and concerted Western response. The Ukrainian president's office said negotiations with Moscow without preconditions would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

  • BP abandons stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

    BP has been forced to cut ties with the Kremlin-controlled energy giant Rosneft as it fuels Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine.

  • Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich Relinquishes Control Of Chelsea Football Club Amid Ukraine Invasion

    UPDATED: Chelsea F.C. has new stewards for the time being. In a move that is undoubtedly related to the recent invasion of Ukraine, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has given up the supervision of Chelsea F.C., a club he has owned for 20 years, to the charitable foundation of Chelsea. Pressure has been mounting recently due […]

  • Psaki suggests Putin’s isolation during pandemic could be at play as lawmakers question his sanity

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s isolation during the pandemic could be affecting his decision-making as he pushes on with his deadly invasion of Ukraine.

  • America's Got Talent: Extreme: Joogsquad Skimboards Through Fire

    The "America's Got Talent" franchise expands with this new series showcasing the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts too big to fit on a stage. Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the title of "AGT: Extreme" champion. Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana. Terry Crews hosts.