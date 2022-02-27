Russia will be ‘isolated’ on world stage, U.S. ambassador to U.N. promises

The United States will cut off Russia and “isolate” the warring nation on the world stage, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations vowed Sunday.

“We can isolate them in the United Nations. We can isolate them in U.N. specialized agencies. They are feeling that isolation,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said ahead of an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. would push for a General Assembly meeting Monday and promised that Russia “will be called out and their aggressions will be brought to the attention of the world.”

More sanctions on Russia are coming, she added. President Biden has said U.S. troops won’t be sent to Ukraine.

“The Russians can be assured that we will continue to put more and more sanctions as they continue to press more on the Ukrainian government,” she said.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has led to widespread international outrage. The U.S. and European Union have imposed severe sanctions and kicked certain Russian banks out of the SWIFT network of financial institutions, among other steps.