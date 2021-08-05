Russia and Israel may be on a collision course in Syria

Mitchell Plitnick, Responsible Statecraft
·7 min read
Syria Israel Damascus missile airstrike
Syrian air defenses respond to Israeli missiles south of Damascus, July 20, 2020. STR/AFP via Getty Images

  • Recent Russian statements have prompted speculation about Moscow's response to Israeli strikes in Syria.

  • If there's a shift, it could pose problems for the US, as the situation between Israel and Russia is fragile and complicated.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Recent statements by a Russian admiral and an anonymous Russian source have prompted speculation about whether Russia is changing its approach regarding Israeli strikes on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria.

If such a shift is coming, it could pose problems for the United States, as the situation between Israel and Russia, while not unfriendly, is fragile and complicated.

On July 19, Israel launched an attack on Hezbollah and Iranian-affiliated targets in Syria.

Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, claimed that Russian missile-defense systems brought down seven of eight Israeli missiles launched at sites near Aleppo. A few days later, Kulit claimed Israel launched another four missiles near Homs, all of which he said were intercepted.

Israel did not comment on the attack, but made sure that images of significant damage to a Syrian site were widely circulated on social media.

russia syria
Syrian and Russian soldiers at a checkpoint in Damascus, March 2, 2018. Omar Sanadiki/Reuters

Observers questioned the specifics of Kulit's claims, casting a good deal of doubt on their veracity. Around the same time, the London-based Arabic news outlet, Asharq Al-Aswat, reported that an anonymous Russian source said that, in the wake of US President Joe Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow had gotten the message that Washington was not pleased with Israel's escalated activity in Syria.

But there has been no indication that the United States is concerned about Israel's military activities in Syria, nor that such a spectacular success against Israeli missiles was accomplished.

Either of these would be game-changers, and it's difficult to believe that there would be no chatter about them in the United States and Israel if either were true. But if the claims are exaggerated, what is the purpose of such statements by Russia?

Clearly, Kulit was not speaking out of turn, as there have been no reports of his being disciplined or reprimanded for his statements. Russian leaders have not publicly rebuked or supported Kulit's statements, which reinforces the idea that these claims are being put out there for strategic purposes.

They take place at a time of major change. Joe Biden has replaced Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu has been supplanted by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

In both cases, this means a shift for Putin from interlocutors who relied heavily on their personal relationship with him and operated with a very self-centered style of diplomacy, to newcomers he is less familiar with and represent national interests beyond their own.

Army soldier M2 Bradley fighting vehicle Syria
A US soldier next to an M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle in northeastern Syria, December 16, 2020. US Army Reserve/Spc. Tarako Braswell

Putin likely wants to test the resolve of the relatively inexperienced Israeli leaders and wants to get a clear picture of how Biden, with his less conciliatory approach to Moscow compared to Trump, will handle the delicate balance that has been struck in Syria.

That balance is based in an agreement that the Trump administration reached with Russia in 2017, and which Israel was greatly displeased by.

It allowed Iranian-backed militias, including Hezbollah, to continue to operate in a safe zone created in southern Syria. The accompanying ceasefire in that zone was meant to facilitate both US and Russian efforts to combat ISIS in the region, but Israel was much more concerned about the militias.

Israeli complaints fell on deaf ears, but the Trump administration made it clear that Israel was free to pursue its objectives. A line of communication was opened between Israel and Russia, which Israel used to notify Moscow of impending attacks, in the hope of avoiding Russian casualties and upsetting the delicate balance.

Although there have been several incidents over the years that threatened to alter the status quo, diplomacy between Israel and Russia managed to defuse tensions when they arose. But now, there have been reports that the communication between Israel and Russia has stopped.

Russia Syria
Russian forces patrol near the city of Qamishli in northern Syria, October 24, 2019. Baderkhan Ahmad / Associated Press

Netanyahu, ever on the lookout for ways to discredit and undermine the new Israeli government, seemed to support this idea when his Likud party stated that, "We maintained freedom of action in Syria thanks to Netanyahu's close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. If these reports are accurate, this failed government has lost another vital strategic asset that Israel enjoyed under the Netanyahu government."

Russia has never been happy about Israel's frequent attacks in Syria, as its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, affirmed in January. "If Israel is really forced to respond to threats to Israeli security coming from the Syrian territory," he said, "we have told our Israeli colleagues many times: if you see such threats, please give us the information."

Israel has made it clear over the years that this is unacceptable to them.

There may also be more than just feeling out the new Israeli and US governments at work here.

With Lebanon mired in economic collapse and political chaos, Hezbollah's position there has become more volatile and controversial, even while its military capabilities have grown and have remained a source of agitation for Israel.

As the situation in Lebanon worsens, the possibility of clashes with Israel increase, particularly as Hezbollah has faced increased scrutiny and negative attention domestically.

The possibility of the United States finding a way to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal, and defusing some of the tensions in the Gulf, also represents a potential shift for Russia to manage.

Putin Assad
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Syrian President Bashar Assad at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Kremlin/Reuters

In early July, Russia, Iran, and Turkey reaffirmed their stated desire to see a unified and independent Syria reformed.

This is where Russia is hoping to flex its diplomatic muscles on the international stage, but aside from declarations like this one, and some cooperation between Russia and Turkey in maintaining each country's sphere of influence in Syria, the process these countries undertook four years ago has shown little potential to resolve the Syrian conflict.

With these shifting circumstances, Russia may be looking for a way forward.

Arab states, most prominently the UAE, are carefully exploring ways to start bringing Syria back into the fold. Russia very much wants to see that happen, as it would then have a more direct influence in the region, through Damascus.

But it's a difficult process; Arab states do not want to shoulder the burden of rebuilding Syria, something Russia as well cannot afford, and the country remains conflicted and divided.

By rebuking Israel, Moscow has reaffirmed its support for and value to the tattered Assad regime. But the regional concerns are what make the question of whether Russia is really intending to take a stronger stance against Israeli actions in Syria so important.

The Biden administration will have to think carefully about how to move forward if Russia decides to defend Syrian airspace more forcefully. It would need to find a way to convince Israel to respect Syrian airspace while ensuring that Israel remains secure from attack, something the United States would need to cooperate with Moscow to achieve.

Washington has so far remained quiet. If the recent statements were mere posturing by Russia, it can comfortably continue to do so. If not, it will have to get involved in brokering a deal, lest Israeli tensions with Russia escalate and create a new powder keg in a region that already has too many.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli defense minister threatens Iran with military action

    Israel's defense minister warned Thursday that his country is prepared to strike Iran, issuing the threat against the Islamic Republic after a fatal drone strike on a oil tanker at sea that his nation blamed on Tehran. The comments by Benny Gantz come as Israel lobbies countries for action at the United Nations over last week's attack on the oil tanker Mercer Street that killed two people.

  • Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

    The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at the ministry, cited examples where Afghan government forces were able to retake some districts captured by the Taliban last month, although he added that insurgent activity was notable this month near big provincial centres. The Taliban's rapid territorial gains in Afghanistan's rural areas over the last few months caught many off guard, particularly the Afghan government.

  • US aircraft saw suspected Iranian gunmen take something from a hijacked tanker during 7-hour incident: official

    A US official said that the situation looked like a shakedown and had "all the hallmarks of international piracy."

  • Biden to sign executive order targeting half of all vehicles sold in U.S. to be zero-emissions by 2030

    Biden is expected to sign an executive order targeting half of all vehicles sold in U.S. to be zero-emissions by 2030, according to officials.

  • Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban claim attack on minister's compound

    KABUL (Reuters) -An explosion near the office of Afghanistan's main security agency wounded three people on Wednesday, hours after a bomb and gun attack on a minister's compound brought surging Taliban violence to the capital. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the late Tuesday attack on the home of acting Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said his group targeted the minister's residence as an important meeting was underway there.

  • Judge orders U.S. to respond to CDC eviction ban challenge by Friday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S judge early Thursday ordered the Biden administration to quickly respond to a legal challenge to a new eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ordered the Justice Department to respond by 9 a.m. (EDT) Friday. The Alabama Association of Realtors and others said in an emergency filing late Wednesday that the CDC had issued the new order "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective."

  • Aerospace startup gets $60M from the US Air Force to build hypersonic passenger plane

    Hermeus Corporation hopes to build the first reusable hypersonic aircraft.

  • Chaos in Manila as thousands rush to get vaccine before lockdown

    MANILA (Reuters) -Chaos overtook several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Manila on Thursday as thousands showed up hoping to receive a shot before the Philippines capital heads back into lockdown for two weeks. Movement restrictions will be reimposed across greater Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, from midnight on Thursday to try slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. The nearby province of Laguna, and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro in the central and southern Philippines, respectively, will also be placed on lockdown, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement, as health facilities are overwhelmed.

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Bizarre Martian Rock

    NASA's Curiosity rover has stumbled across a "whimsical" Martian rock formation that looks a lot like Onix from Pokémon. The post NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Bizarre Martian Rock appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Shipping snags prompt US firms to mull retreat from China

    Game maker Eric Poses last year created The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game, making a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life. In a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing. Worst-Case Scenario, produced in China, was supposed to reach U.S. retailer Target’s distribution centers in early June.

  • Pakistan sends troops after Muslim mob attacked Hindu temple

    Pakistan on Thursday deployed paramilitary troops in a conservative town in the country's eastern Punjab province, a day after a Muslim mob attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple there. In New Delhi, India’s foreign ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest the attack and demand protection for Hindus living in the predominantly Muslim Pakistan. Wednesday's attack took place in the town of Bhong in Rahim Yar Khan district after a court granted bail to an eight-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated a madrassa, or religious school, earlier this week.

  • ‘Woke means you lose’: Donald Trump rails at USWNT after Olympic bronze

    Loser of presidential election attacks team who won bronzeTrump falsely says players did not stand for anthem United States players pose for a photo after winning bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photograph: François Nel/Getty Images Donald Trump, who spent significant portions of his presidency criticizing athletes, has been strangely quiet during the Tokyo Olympics. But on Thursday he popped up to take aim at one of his favourite targets: the US women’s national soccer team. “If our soccer t

  • Humane, orderly? Border photos show human disaster amid overflowing toilets

    The crush of 210,000 illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in July (the second-highest in history) has led to a human disaster at multiple crossing points, according to photos provided by the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Airstrikes pummel Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan

    U.S. and Afghan airstrikes hit Taliban targets overnight in southern Helmand province in an effort to dislodge the insurgents after they captured much of the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, officials said Wednesday. The Taliban have waged a fierce push over the past months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. Ghulam Wali Afghan, a lawmaker from Helmand, told The Associated Press that his relatives and constituents in Lashkar Gah have told him of bodies in the streets and residents hiding inside their homes, too afraid to venture out and collect the dead.

  • After Schumer beats McConnell to a microphone, McConnell’s advice is that slow and steady wins the race

    Top Senate Republican signals he's in no hurry to see the bipartisan infrastructure bill brought to a vote.

  • Taliban claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 8 people

    The Taliban on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan's capital that killed at least eight people, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The withdrawal of U.S. troops has propelled fears that the terrorist group could organize another takeover. The raid, waged near the heavily fortified green zone in a neighborhood with many high-ranking Afghan officials, is the Taliban's largest assault in Kabul in nearly a year, per the Times.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • 'Magic Man' David Taylor secures USA wrestling gold over Iran's Hassan Yazdani with dramatic late rally

    "The Magic Man" lived up to his moniker in Thursday's gold medal final.

  • India ends 41-year drought with Olympic field hockey medal

    The celebrations started simultaneously in Tokyo and across India for a bronze medal that’s taken 41 years to forge. For the most successful nation in Olympic field hockey competition, India’s 5-4 victory over Germany in the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Games was celebrated like a gold. It was India’s 12th Olympic medal in the sport, but its first since 1980.