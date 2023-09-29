Russia jams GPS of ships in our territorial waters – Romania's top general

Daniel Petrescu, Romania's Chief of the General Staff, has said Russia is actively and constantly jamming GPS communications of ships in Romanian territorial waters, which causes a risk of collisions.

Source: Petrescu during the Euroatlantic Resilience Forum in Bucharest

Details: The general stated that Russia's war against Ukraine has fundamentally destabilised the Black Sea region and caused a sense of insecurity among the littoral countries, which has affected the security climate.

"We feel this confrontation very well especially in the Eastern Flank of NATO and especially in the region where they come from, the Black Sea," Petrescu stated.

He pointed out that missiles are being fired from the Black Sea region towards Ukraine to attack its civilian or military infrastructure, so the war in Ukraine will continue to generate regional instability and security risks for Romania and the region.

"There is a constant risk associated with the increasing probability of incidents at the NATO border, caused by the possibility that certain drones or missiles may miss. Romania’s infrastructure or commercial ships in (Romania’s) territorial waters could be hit by mistake," the general stressed.

The chief of the army staff said that in this context, Romania should have an approach that will increase the resilience of Romanian society in the face of new threats by supporting the population's attitude towards NATO and the United States, in particular, the presence of NATO troops in Romania, the budget allocated to defence, as well as the development of national defence programmes and interoperability with the US army.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Romania was moving its air defence systems closer to its villages on the Danube bordering Ukraine due to incidents involving the falling of drones used by the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian territory.

After the third incident, when Romania reported the identification of drone wreckage on its territory, NATO said it had no information about a deliberate Russian attack.

Due to the threats to the population, Romania began building shelters in the areas bordering Ukraine, and residents received the RO-alerts during another Russian air attack on Ukrainian ports over the Danube.

