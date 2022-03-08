Russia Just Released List Of 'Unfriendly' Countries, And Twitter Users Have Thoughts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dan MarinoAmerican football player, quarterback, Pro Football Hall of Fame member
Apparently, all the criticism Russia is getting for invading Ukraine is causing a lot of hurt feelings at the Kremlin.
On Monday, the Russian government released a list of countries it deemed “unfriendly.”
The Kremlin has approved a list of countries who have been “unfriendly” to Russia. They include:
Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan https://t.co/YQi2SPyYJb
— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 7, 2022
Not surprisingly, the United States and Ukraine made the list, but many Twitter users were surprised that tiny nations like Liechtenstein, Montenegro and San Marino were included.
And they had thoughts.
So, everyone except China and North Korea basically. And we thought Trump was insecure. https://t.co/f56MWAZoUf
— James Mielke (@LimitedRunJames) March 7, 2022
So, basically most of the civilized world. Got it. https://t.co/3zbbqXd8L3
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 7, 2022
The Kremlin has identified San Marino as being unfriendly to Russia, but apparently not a country like Sweden that is providing weapons to destroy Russian tanks. Really makes you wonder about Russian intelligence. https://t.co/Coi7GflZDjpic.twitter.com/fLIjjXI4c8
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 7, 2022
It would’ve been easier to publish a list of countries who have been “friendly” to Russia, but what do I know? 🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/Db8ajwgavW
— Joshua Sauberman • জুবর্মান • 佐伯曼 • זאוברמן • 사우버맨 (@JoshForNY) March 7, 2022
My new preferred tourism list👇 https://t.co/6JHxC8JASA
— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) March 7, 2022
A few Twitter users thought the list reminded them of a movie, but not a “Cold War” classic like “Rocky IV” or “Red Dawn.”
Specifically “Mean Girls.”
This is like a nemesis list only it makes me think of mean girls instead https://t.co/zpHbPuVRHv
— Amy Kuperinsky (@AmyKup) March 7, 2022
Oh cool. The murderous dictator has a Mean Girls slam book. https://t.co/S86dlR663X
— Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) March 7, 2022
We now go live to a shot of Vladimir Putin, henceforth known as Putin the Petty https://t.co/UpgUEeL5Tepic.twitter.com/qVhAngs1kS
— Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) March 7, 2022
Others felt Russia was acting more like Kanye West.
Liechtenstein and San Marino on this list makes it feel a bit like when Kanye said he had beef with Peppa Pig. https://t.co/LyOT8TV0Qj
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 7, 2022
A few people wondered why San Marino made the list, but they had theories.
Really wondered who in San Marino spilled their venti iced quad oat milk latte on Putin, then found out it's a whole ass country LMAO https://t.co/wQ1hbYU4YT
— idobi Radio (@idobiradio) March 7, 2022
Dan Marino, briefly thinking Russia declared war on him this morning. https://t.co/ujuKnf95Ukpic.twitter.com/Oq8M60Q0Iw
— Seth Masket (@smotus) March 7, 2022
San Marino punching above it’s weight. https://t.co/5ICi9VGlSX
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) March 7, 2022
Some jokingly took Russia’s side.
Typical shit stirring Liechtenstein. https://t.co/qp7u6960Gy
— Andrew Hickey 🤯 (@andrewmhickey) March 7, 2022
Finally a country willing to stand up to the global hegemony of the Iceland/Monaco alliance https://t.co/Kjx0iKype9
— Matt Helgeson (@MattHelgeson) March 7, 2022
Others had questions.
Who has the list of countries Russia has been 'unfriendly' to? https://t.co/STR1gbH5VV
— Susan "Lock Up the Trumps" Bagwell (@SweetieWalker) March 7, 2022
The Ukraine is on this list and is under attack? Does that mean someone else is next? If they choose the USA the list will go away. https://t.co/TF5Bh9hy1W
— Matt Willhite (@repmattwillhite) March 7, 2022
But some people noted the list could hurt Russia’s relationship with China since it referred to Taiwan as a country, which goes against China’s insistence that Taiwan is its territory.
Hey China, your best friend just called Taiwan a country. https://t.co/eLKpmpcmEe
— Patrick Allan Laffoon (@mr_patrickallan) March 7, 2022
They listed Ukraine...??
And if Russia is such good buddies with China, listing Taiwan as a country is also pretty awkward. https://t.co/BgXWZLi05B
— Dr Claire Hardaker 🇺🇦 (she/her) (@DrClaireH) March 7, 2022
In which Russia inadvertently recognizes Taiwan as a country. That will annoy China... https://t.co/30TW3iiYJt
— Simon Bisson (@sbisson) March 7, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Related...
Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check
Kevin McCarthy Laments Not Getting Weapons To Ukraine Earlier, Ignores It Was Trump's Fault
More Than 4,000 Russians Arrested Sunday Over Ukraine Invasion Protests, Watchdog Says