Russia Just Released List Of 'Unfriendly' Countries, And Twitter Users Have Thoughts

Apparently, all the criticism Russia is getting for invading Ukraine is causing a lot of hurt feelings at the Kremlin.

On Monday, the Russian government released a list of countries it deemed “unfriendly.”

The Kremlin has approved a list of countries who have been “unfriendly” to Russia. They include:



Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan https://t.co/YQi2SPyYJb — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 7, 2022

Not surprisingly, the United States and Ukraine made the list, but many Twitter users were surprised that tiny nations like Liechtenstein, Montenegro and San Marino were included.

And they had thoughts.

So, everyone except China and North Korea basically. And we thought Trump was insecure. https://t.co/f56MWAZoUf — James Mielke (@LimitedRunJames) March 7, 2022

So, basically most of the civilized world. Got it. https://t.co/3zbbqXd8L3 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 7, 2022

The Kremlin has identified San Marino as being unfriendly to Russia, but apparently not a country like Sweden that is providing weapons to destroy Russian tanks. Really makes you wonder about Russian intelligence. https://t.co/Coi7GflZDjpic.twitter.com/fLIjjXI4c8 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 7, 2022

It would’ve been easier to publish a list of countries who have been “friendly” to Russia, but what do I know? 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/Db8ajwgavW — Joshua Sauberman • জুবর্মান • 佐伯曼 • זאוברמן • 사우버맨 (@JoshForNY) March 7, 2022

My new preferred tourism list👇 https://t.co/6JHxC8JASA — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) March 7, 2022

A few Twitter users thought the list reminded them of a movie, but not a “Cold War” classic like “Rocky IV” or “Red Dawn.”

Specifically “Mean Girls.”

This is like a nemesis list only it makes me think of mean girls instead https://t.co/zpHbPuVRHv — Amy Kuperinsky (@AmyKup) March 7, 2022

Oh cool. The murderous dictator has a Mean Girls slam book. https://t.co/S86dlR663X — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) March 7, 2022

We now go live to a shot of Vladimir Putin, henceforth known as Putin the Petty https://t.co/UpgUEeL5Tepic.twitter.com/qVhAngs1kS — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) March 7, 2022

Others felt Russia was acting more like Kanye West.

Liechtenstein and San Marino on this list makes it feel a bit like when Kanye said he had beef with Peppa Pig. https://t.co/LyOT8TV0Qj — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 7, 2022

A few people wondered why San Marino made the list, but they had theories.

Really wondered who in San Marino spilled their venti iced quad oat milk latte on Putin, then found out it's a whole ass country LMAO https://t.co/wQ1hbYU4YT — idobi Radio (@idobiradio) March 7, 2022

Dan Marino, briefly thinking Russia declared war on him this morning. https://t.co/ujuKnf95Ukpic.twitter.com/Oq8M60Q0Iw — Seth Masket (@smotus) March 7, 2022

San Marino punching above it’s weight. https://t.co/5ICi9VGlSX — Morten Øverbye (@morten) March 7, 2022

Some jokingly took Russia’s side.

Typical shit stirring Liechtenstein. https://t.co/qp7u6960Gy — Andrew Hickey 🤯 (@andrewmhickey) March 7, 2022

Finally a country willing to stand up to the global hegemony of the Iceland/Monaco alliance https://t.co/Kjx0iKype9 — Matt Helgeson (@MattHelgeson) March 7, 2022

Others had questions.

Who has the list of countries Russia has been 'unfriendly' to? https://t.co/STR1gbH5VV — Susan "Lock Up the Trumps" Bagwell (@SweetieWalker) March 7, 2022

The Ukraine is on this list and is under attack? Does that mean someone else is next? If they choose the USA the list will go away. https://t.co/TF5Bh9hy1W — Matt Willhite (@repmattwillhite) March 7, 2022

But some people noted the list could hurt Russia’s relationship with China since it referred to Taiwan as a country, which goes against China’s insistence that Taiwan is its territory.

Hey China, your best friend just called Taiwan a country. https://t.co/eLKpmpcmEe — Patrick Allan Laffoon (@mr_patrickallan) March 7, 2022

They listed Ukraine...??



And if Russia is such good buddies with China, listing Taiwan as a country is also pretty awkward. https://t.co/BgXWZLi05B — Dr Claire Hardaker 🇺🇦 (she/her) (@DrClaireH) March 7, 2022

In which Russia inadvertently recognizes Taiwan as a country. That will annoy China... https://t.co/30TW3iiYJt — Simon Bisson (@sbisson) March 7, 2022

