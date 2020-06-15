Russia Just Sentenced Unlikely ‘Spy’ Paul Whelan to 16 Years. Will the U.S. Trade Real Spies to Free Him?

MOSCOW—On Monday a panel of three Russian judges sentenced former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan to 16 years of “strict regime” in a labor camp. The charge against him: espionage.

Whelan stood in the courtroom’s cage listening to the verdict pronounced in Russian, pressing a piece of paper to the glass wall: “Sham trial!” it said, and “Meatball surgery!,” referring to the hernia operation he had in prison, and “No human rights!,” as well as other slogans.

Prior to the sentencing, Whelan reportedly shouted that his case is a “political charade” by a Russian government that “feels impotent in the world, so it’s taking political hostages.”

Later Whelan complained to reporters in the courtroom that nobody bothered to translate what had just happened.

Whelan says his prison guards and investigators humiliated him from the first day he was arrested in his hotel 18 months ago to the day. He was kept in a small cell at Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison without a chance to speak with his family. He suffered from agonizing pain for months because of the hernia, without a chance to consult with his doctors.

Accused U.S. ‘Spy’ Paul Whelan Turns 49 in Moscow Prison With Freedom Nowhere in Sight

Whelan’s state appointed lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, is convinced that now it is up to the former spy Vladimir Putin to decide what to do with Whelan.

“It must have been hard for the judge to hand down that sentence: the prosecutors presented only one witness, who most probably works for the Russian special services and claims that Paul had intended to recruit him, while we presented 12 Russian witnesses, including retired military who confirmed that Whelan had never tried to recruit them, that he loved Russia,” Zherebenkov told The Daily Beast. “I told Paul that there is no justice in Russia. He knows his case is a political provocation. He’s been prepared. We have not seen any Americans convicted of espionage in our labor camps for at least 15 years—he was taken to be swapped, it became clear already in December.”

There is a common saying in Russia: “The intelligence services do not give up on their own.” There are at least two prisoners in United States that the Kremlin has been eager to bring back home for years, both of whom are suspected Russian intelligence operatives, most likely for the foreign intel service known as the SVR.

One is Victor Bout, a former Soviet military officer whose arms trafficking earned him the sobriquet “Merchant of Death.” He was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 25 years for agreeing to sell weapons to undercover agents posing as Colombian terrorists who intended to kill Americans. The other is Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, also convicted in 2011, who was sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine.

“A few weeks ago Mikhail Alekseyev, a spokesman for the Foreign Intelligence Service, SVR, mentioned that Paul should be swapped for Bout and Yaroshenko, which means that the SVR now admit both men are theirs,” Zherebenkov told The Daily Beast. “The decision to swap Whelan for Bout and Yaroshenko must have been considered at the very top; now the two [American and Russian] presidential administrations and intelligence services will discuss the details.”

The Kremlin’s major newspaper, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, reported on Monday that investigators discovered a memory stick in Whelan’s hotel room with “a list of employees of one of the Russian special services.” The state newspaper says that once Whelan’s verdict goes into effect, “The Washington side might raise a question about a possible exchange of Whelan and some Russian citizens convicted in the United States.”

When Whelan was arrested in December 2018 there was widespread speculation he might be traded for Maria Butina, who used gun rights advocacy and a glamorous makeover to work her way into the confidence of GOP lawmakers. But she served only five months of an 18-month sentence for failure to register as a foreign agent, and was deported back to Moscow last year with, it appears, with no deal to let Whelan go.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told a crowd of reporters that he felt “disappointed and outraged” after hearing the verdict and seeing Whelan in the courtroom. The ambassador, a lawyer, called the court process “a mockery of justice.”