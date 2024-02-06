Russia keeps 40,000 soldiers near Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian military has amassed 40,000 troops near Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s Operational Command East spokesman Illia Yevlash told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Feb. 6.

In the broader Lyman-Kupyansk sector, Moscow has kept about 110,000 soldiers since late 2023, he added.

"And if we divide the front line into sectors, then the number [of enemy troops] in the Kupyansk [sector] remains more or less constant,” said Yevlash.

“I want to reiterate that in terms of personnel, it does not mean that all these 40,000 people are simultaneously deployed to frontline combat duty.”

This figure includes rear support units, repair battalions, signalmen, medics, and various auxiliary staff, according to the Ukrainian official.

"This number should not be underestimated, as these units pose a real threat,” he said.

“However, we have been dealing with it for quite a long time, and there has been no [enemy] progress in this sector as such."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine