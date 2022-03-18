Putin’s Central Banker Heads for New Term, Doesn’t Budge on Rate

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank left interest rates at the highest in almost two decades, in a decision hours after President Vladimir Putin proposed a third term for Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Coming off an emergency rate hike just over two weeks ago, the Bank of Russia conceded the scale of damage to the economy after unprecedented sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, warning that output will contract over the coming quarters and inflation won’t return to its 4% target until 2024.

The benchmark will remain at 20%, in line with the forecasts of the majority of economists in a Bloomberg survey. Nabiullina put off her statement on the decision until 5 p.m. local time.

“The Russian economy is entering the phase of a large-scale structural transformation, which will be accompanied by a temporary but inevitable period of increased inflation,” policy makers said in a statement.

The ruble reversed gains after the decision and traded 2% weaker against the dollar at 3:04 p.m. in Moscow, on track for its first decline in more than a week.

A veteran of multiple crises who’s been in the job since 2013, the governor will need to recast policies that in recent years largely focused on inflation targeting and amassing foreign reserves. The economic defenses have faltered, however, in the face of sanctions that jolted the economy and the ruble, leading to the seizure of as much as two-thirds of the central bank’s $643 billion holdings.

The Bank of Russia has responded by restricting foreign-exchange transactions, imposing mandatory sales of foreign currency by exporters and more than doubling its key rate.

What Our Economists Say:

“So far the central bank has provided only a glimpse of how sanctions are rippling through the economy. With the crisis still unfolding, policy makers are likely to stay strategically vague on the size of the shock and how their response to it might evolve.”

--Scott Johnson. Click here for the full report.

The war and its fallout have inflicted a domestic toll that’s already comparable to the worst downturns of Putin’s more than two decades in power.

Capital controls, a shuttered stock market and the seizing up of trade are meanwhile taking the spotlight off rates as the go-to tool for restoring calm in Russia. But with inflation near levels unseen since the government’s debt default in 1998, policy makers need to keep borrowing costs elevated to maintain the confidence of depositors and avoid a run on the banks.

The central bank said the emergency move helped prevent runaway inflation but suggested it can do little more than help the economy adjust and will take a backseat to measures by the government.

“Economic activity and inflation dynamics will be largely impacted by fiscal policy decisions,” it said in the statement. “The Bank of Russia’s monetary policy is set to enable a gradual adaptation of the economy to new conditions and prevent uncontrolled price rises.”

The Bank of Russia’s statement on Friday didn’t include revisions to its forecasts for inflation and the economy after the invasion, but annual price growth reached an estimated 12.54% as of March 11, from just above 9% at end-February. Some economists expect it could soar to 20% in a matter of weeks.

While the central bank acted decisively to stabilize markets and lure cash back into the banking system, its response threatens further hardship for an economy already upended by food shortages and the exodus of foreign companies. Putin said this week that the nation survived “the economic blitzkrieg” but warned of rising joblessness and faster inflation to come.

Although the central bank is clinging to the “old paradigm” centered around its goal of bringing inflation to 4%, it will only act to limit the risk of allowing consumer costs to spiral out of control, according to Dmitry Polevoy of Locko-Invest in Moscow.

“The focus remains on ensuring financial stability and mitigating the risks associated with the resumption of trading on the Russian financial market,” he said in a note.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.