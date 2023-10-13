Russia keeps trying to drag Belarus into its war on Ukraine, hopes for large-scale ground operation

The Kremlin’s strategic goal is to involve the Belarusian army in a large-scale ground operation against Ukraine, Main Intelligence Directorate’s (HUR) representative Andrii Yusov told Radio NV on Oct. 13.

"It is the Kremlin's strategic task to involve the Belarusian army in a large-scale ground operation in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation. And during the entire period of Russia's full-scale invasion, this has not yet succeeded. However, the Russian special services will not give up on these attempts," Yusov said.

He was commenting on National Resistance Center (NTC) information about the alleged false flag operation planned by Russia's FSB and the Belarusian KGB against an oil refinery in Brest Oblast to blame Ukraine.

This is not the first provocation by Russian special services aimed at discrediting Ukraine and dragging the Belarusian army into the war.

"Ultimately, Belarusians know very well who is really behind these attempts. And even despite the Kremlin's propaganda support, they understand that it is not in their interests. Such attempts have been made, and are likely to continue," he said.

Yusov noted that Russia has detailed information about all critical infrastructure objects in Belarus and the strengths and weaknesses of the Belarusian special services and army.

"They are using this information against Ukraine and against Belarus itself. There are many scenarios, from simulated sabotage groups to the use of drones on objects of the energy sector, and many other elements. In this regard, we should not underestimate the Russians. They have a long history of creativity, including bombing Voronezh, blowing up buildings with their own peaceful population, and many other scenarios. They are not lacking in such bloody creativity," Yusov said.

An agreement has been reached between Russia’s FSB Federal Security Service and the Belarusian State Security Committee or KGB to conduct a “false flag” operation against a target in Belarus, and to blame Ukraine for the act, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center or NRC said.

The hostile special services had chosen the Brestoblnefteprodukt oil base near Pryluky in Brest Oblast, approximately 2 kilometers from the Belarusian-Polish border, as the target for the false flag attack, the group said. The plan involves the deployment of an explosive device using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the NRC said.

Reconnaissance flights over potential targets were conducted by militants from Russia’s Wagner mercenary company in August, Belarusian underground sources reported.

Ukrainian Defense Forces exclusively operate within Ukraine’s territory and suggested that such a provocation might be necessary for the Russians to reduce international support for Kyiv, said the NRC.

Earlier, the SBU warned that Russia intends to use the Wagner Group to drag Belarus into a full-scale war against Ukraine.

At that time, it was reported that the aggressor country was preparing a provocation “under a false flag” at a strategic facility in Belarus, specifically the Mozyr Oil Refinery.

