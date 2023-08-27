Russia’s Kursk Airbase suffers major losses in successful attack by Security Service of Ukraine

Kursk Airbase in western Russia was attacked by counter-intelligence agents of the 13th Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on the night of August 26-27, according to NV sources.

Four Russian Su-30 fighters and a MiG-29 aircraft, as well as two Pantsyr air defense systems and S-300 radars were hit with attack drones. Nearly all reached their targets, with only three intercepted by Russian air defense, said the source.

"Bavovna* (ed. see note below) was very spectacular. The precise results of the strikes and the number of casualties and wounded will be known soon," the source said.

Several powerful explosions were heard in Kursk on the night of August 26-27. The Russian Defense Ministry declared that it successfully intercepted drones. However, the governor of Kursk Oblast reported that a drone had collided with an apartment building overnight.

*The Ukrainian word “bavovna” (meaning “cotton” in English) is a newly coined term in Ukrainian referring to a loud explosion occurring far behind the frontlines.

