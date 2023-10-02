Russia lacks sufficient air defence systems so is redeploying them from Far East – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has said that events in Russia indicate that it lacks sufficient air defence systems of its own and is transferring them from [Russia’s] Far East.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Events in Moscow itself, or in Bryansk or Kursk oblasts, show that the enemy does not have enough air defence systems to protect its territory. And they are being forced to redeploy air defence systems from other places, in particular from the Far East.

This is a reason for the military-political command and, above all, for Russian society itself to think about what is more important to them: to place air defence systems in the temporarily occupied territories or to cover their own."

