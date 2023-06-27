Russia Latest: Prigozhin Jet in Belarus; Unclear Who Is on Board

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said organizers of an attempted mutiny sought to divide Russia and his government took all measures necessary to neutralize the danger.

In his first address since the rebellion, he said troops from the Wagner mercenary group could join the Russian Army or leave for Belarus. He didn’t comment on the fate of the group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

A business jet belonging to Prigozhin reportedly landed in Belarus but it was not immediately clear who was on board. Russian news wires said a criminal investigation into Prigozhin’s mutiny remains open.

All times are CET

Prigozhin Jet Lands in Belarus; Unclear Who is On Board (8:22 a.m.)

Prigozhin’s business jet has landed at the military airbase Machulishchi, according to the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun, which cited air traffic data. It was not immediately clear if Prigozhin himself was on board of the plane, Hajun said.

Oil Edges Higher After Choppy Session (7:06 a.m.)

Oil edged higher on Tuesday after a choppy session following the short-lived armed uprising in Russia, a major OPEC+ producer.

West Texas Intermediate futures climbed toward $70 a barrel after closing 0.3% higher on Monday.

Russia Conducts Flight Exercises Over Baltic Sea (5:15 a.m.)

Tactical flight exercises of warplanes including the Su-27 fighter are being held over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The exercises are aimed at testing the readiness of flight crews to conduct special tasks and the capabilities of aviation equipment, the ministry added.

