Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine in a 'deliberate' escalation on the first day of a G7 meeting in Germany

Russia's invasion into Ukraine continues. Vadim Zamirovsky/AP

While Western leaders met at a G7 summit in Germany, Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv.

Search and rescue teams have been looking through rubble to find humans trapped underneath, video shows.

President Joe Biden at the G7 summit encouraged Western leaders to stand together to confront Russia.

As the Group of Seven nations met in Germany to discuss strategies to confront Russia on its attacks on Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin's troops orchestrated a missile launch on Kyiv.

The missile hit a block of apartment buildings, and at least one person died in the attack, CNN reported.

In a tweet denouncing the strike, Carl Bildt, co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the attack appeared to be a "deliberate" escalation by Russia, considering that it happened on the same day the G7 met.

Video shared by Bildt shows dilapidated buildings in Kiev, with rescue workers walking and sorting through rummage and trying to get hold of loose pets. On the streets, the roads and cars are covered with debris, and there are panicked noises heard in the background, such as what appears to be the sound of a child screaming.

At the G7 meeting Sunday, President Joe Biden was in attendance. He encouraged Western leaders to continue to add pressure on Russia. The G7 leaders discussed imports on Russian gold, which would be the latest sanction imposed in a series of devastating blows to Russia.

"We've got to make sure we have us all staying together," Biden said at the summit. "You know, we're gonna continue working on economic challenges that we face but I think we get through all this."

Between four to six missiles were launched at the residential block, CNN reported, citing Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that search and rescue teams fanned out to assess the impact and provide assistance.

"There are people are trapped under the rubble. Some residents have been evacuated, with two victims hospitalized. Rescuers are continuing their work," he said.

The Russian invasion, which began on February 24, has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee their homeland. So far, more than 5.2 million Ukrainians have escaped since the beginning of the invasion, according to data from the United Nations Refugee Agency. In the first week alone, more than 1 million Ukrainians left.

