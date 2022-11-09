Russia launched over 400 Iranian-made drones at Ukraine, most of which have been destroyed

The Russian occupiers have launched a total of more than 400 Iranian drones on Ukraine; most of them have been shot down.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, speaking live on the national joint 24/7 newscast on 9 November

Quote: "Over 400 UAVs [since the first batch delivered to Russians by Iran - ed.] have struck Ukraine; the Ukrainian defence forces have destroyed most of them."

Details: Ihnat stated that Ukrainian air defence is constantly increasing the percentage of downed drones.

In response to the presenter's remark that the number of attacks by Iranian-made UAVs has recently decreased somewhat, the Air Force spokesman noted that Russia’s use of these loitering munitions is affected by their availability, deployment and transportation, as well as by weather conditions.

On the night of 8-9 November, Russian attacks using Shahed-136 drones were launched from the temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The air defence units of Air Command Skhid (East) have destroyed five kamikaze drones.

Also,on the morning of 9 November, anti-aircraft units of the Air Force destroyed an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.

