Russia launches 110 missiles but we will strike back – Zelenskyy

Russia fired about 110 missiles during a morning attack on Ukraine, most of which were shot down. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that there were also strikes, casualties and damage caused.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, Russia launched almost everything it has in its arsenal: Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs. Strategic bombers launched Kh-101/Kh-505 missiles. Approximately 110 missiles were launched, and most of them were shot down. Unfortunately, people were killed and wounded as a result of the attack."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the Russians had attacked Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities. A maternity hospital, educational institutions, a shopping centre, high-rise buildings and private homes, a commercial warehouse and a car park were damaged.

Zelenskyy added that all services are working in intensive mode and providing the necessary assistance to people.

"My condolences to the families and friends of those who have been killed, and a speedy recovery to the injured. We will definitely strike back at the terrorists. And we will fight to ensure the security of our country, every city, and all our people. Russian terror must lose, and that is exactly what will happen," the President concluded.

Background: Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the morning of 29 December: explosions were heard in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv and a number of other cities, killing at least 9 people.

