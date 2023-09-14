Russia launches 22 drones at Ukraine overnight, 17 downed no casualties reported

The wreckage of the downed Shahed, archive photo

Russia launched another massive drone strike against Ukraine overnight dispatching 22 Iranian-designed Shahed suicide drones, 17 of which were destroyed, the Ukrainian military reported on Sep. 14.

Air raid alerts sounded across the country, with drone sightings reported in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts. No casualties have been reported.

Four explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast in the northeast of Ukraine, and fires were reported in the Yunakivska and Novoslobidska communities.

Three UAVs were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A private house was damaged by falling debris.

