Russia launches 36 drones at Ukraine, hits transport infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

Russian troops targeted Ukraine’s south with 36 kamikaze drones overnight on Oct. 10, the Air Force reported. Air defenses shot down a total of 27 Shahed drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts.

The attack on Odesa Oblast lasted for three hours, with transport infrastructure hit and 23 drones destroyed, according to Governor Oleh Kiper. No casualties were reported.

Kiper didn't provide further details on the struck facility and the scale of the damages.

Another drone was downed over neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitalii Kim said on Telegram. He didn’t report any damages or casualties.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin also reported Russian attempted drone strike on the region, saying that its air defenses shot down three drones.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched the drones from the Cape Chauda in the southeastern part of occupied Crimea.

On Oct. 8, the Air Force's spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said Russia will likely launch a record number of Iranian-made kamikaze drones against Ukraine in the coming fall and winter months.

The official pointed out that Russian forces launched over 500 Shahed-type drones in attacks against Ukraine in September alone.

