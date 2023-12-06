Russia launches 48 Shahed drones on Ukraine, air defence intercepts 41

Russian forces launched nearly 50 Shahed attack drones on Ukraine on the night of 5-6 December, with Ukrainian forces intercepting 41 of the drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "There were a total of 48 Shahed-136/131 attack drones [the General Staff earlier reported Russia launched 50 drones - ed.]. Air defence forces destroyed 41 enemy attack drones."

Details: Russian forces launched the drones from two directions: Cape Chauda in Crimea and Kursk Oblast in Russia.

Ukraine deployed fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups to repel the Russian drone attack.

Background:

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones had been spotted in Ukraine's south on the evening of 5 December.

Later, Khmelnytskyi Oblast officials said that air defence forces had been activated in the oblast during a Russian drone attack.

