Russia launches record 75 attack drones at Ukraine, all but one downed

The Russians launched a record number of attack UAVs at Ukraine on the night of 24-25 November. There were 75 Shahed kamikaze drones, 74 of which were shot down.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Oleshchuk said that 71 of the 75 Shahed drones had been shot down.

Updated: The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed at 11:00 that the Russians had indeed launched 75 Shaheds, with 74 of them shot down.

Quote from Oleshchuk: "The main target of the attack was Kyiv!

I would like to especially mention the combat work of the mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

They [the mobile firing groups] destroyed almost 40% of the targets!"

Details: The Air Force clarified that the launches were carried out from two directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblast in Russia.

Air defence systems were responding to the attack in at least six oblasts of Ukraine: Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad.

A Kh-59 guided missile was also downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Anti-aircraft missile units, tactical aircraft, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the attack.

