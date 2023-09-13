Russia launches 80 airstrikes in day – General Staff report

Over the past day, the Russian army launched one missile and 80 air strikes and carried out 32 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 September

Details: A total of 24 combat clashes took place during the day. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks northeast of Berestove, Kharkiv Oblast, with more than 10 attacks in the Marinka area.

The Russians also tried to restore their lost ground in Bohdanivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, destroy the enemy and liberate the occupied territories step by step.

As a result of the assault actions, the Defence Forces had partial success in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka, Donetsk Oblast, driving Russians out of their positions and consolidating their positions."

Details: The Aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 10 strikes where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and two strikes on Russian air defence systems.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery hit one command post, one anti-aircraft missile system, 10 artillery systems, two ammunition depots and a Russian electronic warfare station.

