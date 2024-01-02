Russia launches 99 missiles, 72 downed, including all 10 hypersonic Kinzhals – Commander-in-Chief

The Russians launched 99 missiles of various types at Ukraine on the night of 1-2 January 2024, 72 of which were destroyed.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "According to early reports, the enemy used 99 air attack weapons – missiles of various types. The assets and personnel of the Air Force, in cooperation with units from the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 72 air targets."

Details: Notably, 10 out of 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 59 out of 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and 3 out of 3 Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down.

Zaluzhnyi said that the Russians attacked civilian and critical infrastructure facilities, as well as industrial and military facilities. They mainly targeted the capital.

First, the Russians attacked with Shahed attack drones from the south-east, then moved to different oblasts of Ukraine. All 35 attack UAVs were destroyed.

At around 06:00, 16 Tu-95MS bombers fired at least 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles.

Starting at 07:30, ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were launched from MiG-31K fighters.

The Russians also attacked from the sea with three Kalibr cruise missiles and from the north with 12 Iskander-M/S-300/S-400 ballistic missiles.

The occupiers fired 4 Kh-31P anti-aircraft missiles from Su-35 tactical aircraft.

Previously:

Vitalii Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that on the morning of 2 January, air defence forces had destroyed 61 missiles in the sky over Kyiv, including about 10 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

As a result of a large-scale attack, three people were killed and 43 injured in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. More precisely, one person died in Kyiv and two people - in Kyiv Oblast.

One person has died and 45 people have been injured in the city of Kharkiv. Three fires broke out in the city, a number of civilian facilities were destroyed, and warehouses and cars were ablaze.

Background:

