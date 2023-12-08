Russia launches cruise missiles from Tu-95MS bombers – Air Force

Ukraine’s Air Force reported the probable launch of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers on the morning of 8 December, with the missiles already moving over Ukrainian territory.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Air Force said the approximate time of issuing an air-raid warning in the southern and eastern oblasts was 06:30.

Скриншот alerts.in.ua о 6.30

SCREENSHOT: ALERTS.IN.UA AT 6:30

Quote: "Do not ignore air-raid warnings!"

06.50: "The first group of missiles in Kharkiv Oblast [is moving] toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Dnipro/Pavlohrad).

They may change their course. Do not ignore air-raid warnings."

06.55: "Several groups of missiles are flying toward the settlement of Pavlohrad!"

07:02 (Kyiv time), "Dnipro - stay in shelters. Missiles are changing direction to the west."

07:09 (Kyiv time), "Myrhorod - stay in shelters."

Скриншот aletrs.in.ua о 7.17

SCREENSHOT: ALERTS.IN.UA AT 7:17

07:11 (Kyiv time), "Missiles entering the airspace of Kirovohrad Oblast."

07:18 (Kyiv time, "Missiles in Kirovohrad Oblast, heading west."

07:24 (Kyiv time), "Cherkasy - stay in shelters! Missiles from Cherkasy Oblast are heading towards Kyiv Oblast. Their course may change."

Added: At 07:31 (Kyiv time), the Air Force reported that missiles were moving from the south towards Kyiv.

And 10 minutes later, they wrote that another group of missiles had entered the territory of Ukraine - they are currently in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, heading for Dnipro Oblast.

Update: At 08:19, all-clears were given in many oblasts, including Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv oblasts.



