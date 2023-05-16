Russia launches intense air raid on Kyiv

STORY: Reuters footage shot overnight showed flashes and explosions over Kyiv's skyline.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said in comments posted on the Telegram messaging app that the maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time were detected and that the vast majority of "enemy targets" in Kyiv airspace had been destroyed.

It was not immediately known how many objects were shot down over the city and if any of them managed to hit their target.

After a weeks-long hiatus, Russia in late April resumed its tactic of long-range missile strikes and has launched a flurry of attacks in recent days, often targeting Kyiv. Ukraine has been able to repel vast majority of the attacks so far.