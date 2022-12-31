Russia launches major New Year’s Eve missile strike against Ukraine

71
Michael Weiss and James Rushton
·4 min read
A damaged hotel at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A damaged hotel at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV — Ukrainians preparing to celebrate the New Year as best they could were hit by another wave of Russian missile attacks on Saturday. The majority of targets struck appeared to be civilian structures, including a now-uninhabitable hotel. The attack wounded at least 28 across the country, and killed one, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

According to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s commander in chief, 20 cruise missiles were fired from ground-based launchers and Russian Tu-95MS “Bear” strategic bombers flying above the Caspian Sea. Twelve of the missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses; six alone above the skies of Kyiv, Zaluzhnyi said. However, an unknown number struck inside Ukraine. The total is as yet unknown because an “unspecified number” of the munitions malfunctioned and crashed somewhere inside Russia, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Yahoo News visited impact sites earlier today in the Ukrainian capital. In one case, a missile scored a near direct hit on the Alfavito Hotel in the central Pecherskiy District; in another, a parking lot in the middle of a civilian housing estate.

Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia&#39;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Sodel
Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters/Vladyslav Sodel)

Whole sections of the Alfavito building collapsed, and rescue workers combed through the rubble, searching for survivors. Casualties appeared to be light, because the hotel was largely unoccupied. Windows in the nearby National Palace of Arts, a large, Soviet-era concert hall, were blown out in the blast.

The second missile strike site Yahoo News visited was in the Solomianskyi District, in the western part of the city. The bomb struck the center courtyard of a housing project, causing heavy damage to all the buildings in the development. Cars in the parking lot were peppered with shrapnel, and some Ukrainian civilians had already begun the process of patching up their battered homes. Others were packing their bags, as the damage was too severe, or the trauma too great, for a feasible night in their homes.

“My dogs were terrified by the noise, but now they’re fine,” Anna, a Kyiv resident close to the blasts, told Yahoo News. “I’ll still be drinking champagne later.”

A local resident, kneeling by his Christmas tree in his living room, removes shards of glass from broken windows in his flat in a residential building.
A local resident removes shards of glass from broken windows at a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike. (Reuters/Vladyslav Musiienko)

Ukrainian explosive technicians were in the process of recovering remnants of the missile from the large crater, and volunteer groups distributed aid — a darkly familiar routine now for all involved. An elderly man died in the strike, the one confirmed fatality in today’s attack, according to the mayor.

The first explosions in Kyiv were heard at around 2 p.m. local time, and the targets, so close to the city center, seemed designed to sow both terror and physical damage just hours before the holiday. This year’s festivities in Ukraine are likely to be limited by curfew, air raid sirens and more potential strikes. Despite the destruction on Saturday, the barrage of 20 missiles was a fraction of the 84 munitions Russia fired into Ukraine on Oct. 10, at the start of its campaign to destroy critical civilian infrastructure as temperatures plunged.

A firefighter trains a powerful hose on a fire next to houses destroyed in a Russian attack.
Firefighters extinguish a fire Saturday next to houses destroyed during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP/Roman Hrytsyna)

In Kyiv, many residents again took shelter in the city’s cavernous Metro system, which was originally designed to double as a fallout shelter by its Soviet architects. Residents who remained above ground counted at least eight booming explosions in the center of the city. The majority were evidently successful interceptions by Ukraine’s air defenses, including newly supplied advanced Western systems such as the German IRIS-T and the American/Norwegian NASAMS.

The city suffered blackouts as the power was cut off as a precautionary measure to prevent further damage to the grid. For all that, there was a palpable sense that things could have been far worse. “Ukrainian energy workers will do everything possible and impossible to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity on New Year's Eve,” said Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In Kyiv, power returned to the majority of the city’s districts a few hours after the strikes, with water and the communal heating systems also working as normal. “The capital's life support system is working normally,” Klitschko said in a statement published on his Telegram channel.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian missiles hit Kyiv on New Year's Eve

    STORY: Explosions shook Kyiv on Saturday (December 31) as Russia carried out a second major round of missile attacks on Ukraine in three days.Ten loud blasts were reported to have been heard, with the capital's Mayor Vitali Klitschko saying at least one person had been killed and eight wounded."They are wishing us a Happy New Year," the governor of the surrounding Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram, "but we will persevere".He said air defenses in the region were engaging targets.Whilst Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine were coming under fire, video was released of Russian President Vladimir Putin raising a glass with soldiers.He was at an army headquarters in southern Russia presenting an award to General Sergey Surovikin - the head of the military operation in Ukraine.Earlier Putin had delivered a New Year's address in which he framed the conflict as a near-existential fight for the future of Russia.The West, he said, was "using Ukraine" and was intent on "destroying Russia".For months Moscow presented the war - which it describes as a "special military operation" - as a limited campaign that would not affect most Russian's lives.But it was unprepared for Ukraine's staunch resistance and the billions of dollars in Western weapons that have turned the tide in Ukraine's favor.Putin's speech told Russians that the months ahead would require support and sacrifice from everyone.In Kyiv residents like Oksana Morozenko have been trying to make the most of the festive period."Despite everything, we put up a Christmas tree at home and bought presents for the children. This has to be a real holiday, despite the circumstances in which we're living these days."But after months of bloodshed, she says she's happy that the year is coming to an end and she wishes that 2023 will be remembered as the year of "victory".

  • Russia targets Ukraine in new drone attack

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia launched 16 "kamikaze" drones into Ukraine overnight, Kyiv's military said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against Ukrainian critical infrastructure. The Ukrainian Air Force said that all 16 drones, which it said were sent from the southeast and north, had been destroyed by air defences. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel that seven drones had been aimed at the capital, and that five were destroyed within the city and two before reaching Kyiv.

  • Troop carrier replacement production ramping up

    The Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle will replace the aging M113 Armored Personnel Carrier.

  • Putin records New Years greeting with uniformed people in background

    President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin recorded New Year's greetings to the Russians with people in military uniform in the background. Source: Russian state-owned media outlet RIA Novosti Details: The year 2023 has come to Kamchatka Krai at 14:00 Kyiv time; Putin's speech was posted online.

  • Trump Called Supporters Storming Capitol 'Trashy' But Good 'Fighters': Jan. 6 Testimony

    He was "reveling" in how they were "fighting for him," testified former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

  • Idaho police chief said he should have been more open in slaying of 4 college students

    Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Saturday he regretted not being more transparent about the probe into the slayings of four college students in Idaho.

  • Zelenskyy: Russian non-humans are on the devils side and Putin is waging war for his own power

    Following the latest Russian missile attack on New Year's Eve, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that the Russians are on the side of the devil, and the Russian Federation is waging this war to ensure that its president remains in power for the rest of his life.

  • 33 years ago, the US Army's elite Delta Force pulled off its first successful hostage rescue mission

    In the early morning hours of December 20, 1989, Delta Force operators descended on a Panamanian prison holding CIA operative Kurt Muse.

  • George Santos Heckled for String of Lies About His Background: He’s ‘Trending on the Internet That He Invented’

    "The only hot talking point he didn’t put on there was that he saved lives at the Hindenburg disaster," comedian Steve Bluestein says of the Republican congressman-elect

  • What lawyer for student accused in University of Idaho killings says his client will do

    The Pennsylvania attorney says WSU grad student Bryan Kohberger is “eager to be exonerated of these charges.”

  • Ukraine conflict casts shadow on Russia as it enters 2023

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s New Year’s address to the nation usually is rather anodyne and backed with a soothing view of a snowy Kremlin. This year, with soldiers in the background, he lashed out at the West and Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine cast a long shadow as Russia entered 2023.

  • Arizona Appeals Court Rejects Use of 1864 Abortion-Ban Law

    The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Friday that it would not prosecute doctors who perform an abortion under an 1864 law prohibiting the procedure, legislation predating the state's establishment.

  • Affidavit: Cocoa officer had been drinking, threatened to kill fellow officers

    Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly drank after he returned home from work and threatened numerous people before starting an armed stand-off with Brevard County deputies, his arrest affidavit reported.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Holds 3,000 POWs, Zelenskiy Adviser Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had confirmed that it was holding more than 3,000 prisoners of war. She added that 15,000 people were missing, many of them civilians. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionBenedict XVI, Pope Whose Resignation Shook Catholics, DiesProminent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by BookkeeperOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailTrump Tax Returns Sho

  • ‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain, snow across California

    A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year.

  • Some are blaming 'immunity debt' for the 'tripledemic' — but experts disagree

    This fall and winter, many hospitals across the country have been overwhelmed with an unusually high number of patients stricken with respiratory illnesses — predominantly RSV, flu and COVID-19. Some are blaming this surge on "immunity debt."

  • Author offers 'a whole new concept for the second half of life'

    Michael Clinton wrote a book that would help define his career pivot: “ROAR: ﻿into the Second Half of Your Life (Before It’s Too Late).”

  • Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed for U.S

    Four human skulls were discovered inside a package at a Mexican airport that was due to be sent by courier to the United States, local authorities said on Friday. The skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, a statement from the National Guard said. The package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan - one of the most violent parts of the country - and was destined for an address in Manning, South Carolina, it said.

  • Kremlin reports that Putin's communication with journalists no longer to be same as before

    Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the president of the aggressor country, said that Vladimir Putin would no longer communicate with journalists, as before, attributing it to the pandemic. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Quote from Peskov: "Honestly, it is unlikely that it [communication with journalists - ed.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jamie Raskin share warm Twitter exchange following cancer diagnosis

    Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jamie Raskin have had some nasty exchanges on the House floor, but the two colleagues set aside their differences after Raskin announced his recent cancer diagnosis.