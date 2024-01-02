UPDATED: Russia launches mass missile strikes against Kyiv, Kharkiv

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv, local officials reported. At least two women were killed, and almost 70 people were injured in the two cities.

In Kyiv, 27 people were hospitalized following a fire in a multi-story building damaged in the Russian missile attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. An elderly woman reportedly died in an ambulance.

At least one injured person received medical treatment on the spot, the mayor said earlier.

According to the State Emergency Service, 130 residents were evacuated from the burning building.

There are reportedly fires also in several places in the Podilskyi district.

A warehouse caught fire in the Obolonskyi district, a high-rise building was damaged in the Pecherskyi district, and a fire was reported in a supermarket in the Desnianskyi district, according to Klitschko.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a social infrastructure facility was reportedly hit.

Some facilities and residential buildings in several districts of Kyiv were left without power.

Russian forces also targeted the city of Kharkiv, namely the Shevchenkivskyi district, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One woman was killed, and 41 people were injured in a Russian missile strike against the city, according to Syniehubov.

Some 17 victims have been hospitalized, the governor noted.

The full extent of damage and casualties is being determined.

Previously, Russia launched a mass air attack against Ukraine on Dec. 29 that killed 40 people and injured over 160 others.

Ukrainian officials warned that Russia is likely to intensify its attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure in the winter, mirroring its strategy from last year.

