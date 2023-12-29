Russia launches massive attack: explosions ring out in Kyiv, Lviv and other cities

Explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro during the morning air raid siren. The explosions were also heard in Odesa, Kharkiv and Lviv.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klychko and Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA) on Telegram; a correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Quote from Klychko: "Explosions in Kyiv. Air defence is working. Stay in shelters!".

Details: The UP correspondent reports on the work of air defence network in Kyiv Oblast.

Quote from KOMA: "Residents of Kyiv Oblast! There is a missile attack! Air defence forces are operating in the Oblast. Please, maintain information silence. We urge you not to film or post the work of our defenders online!"

Details: Suspilne reports that the sounds of explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, and a second explosion was heard in Dnipro.

It is reported that one of the shopping and entertainment centres in Dnipro is on fire.

Authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters or follow the "two walls" rule during the air raid siren.

Updated: At 07:48, Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

At 07:54, explosions were heard in Kyiv again. Klychko said that it was an "intense response of air defence".

At 07:56, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported about the third wave of attacks on the city.

At 08:20, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported explosions in the city.



