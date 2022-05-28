Russia launches missile strike on Chornobaivka, killing one person and wounding six

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 12:53

Yesterday the Russian army once again attacked the people of Chornobaivka in the Kherson region: one person was killed and six were wounded.

Source: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to the investigation, on 27 May 2022, the occupying troops of the Russian Federation once again launched a rocket attack on the territory of the Chornobaivka village hromada [community].

A 33-year-old man died under the rubble of his parents' home as a result of a Russian shell hitting a private house.

Six civilians were injured to varying degrees. Information on the extent of destruction of civilian infrastructure is being clarified.

Law enforcement officers are conducting a pre-trial criminal investigation in relation to these violations of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.