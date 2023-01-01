Russia launches missiles from Caspian Sea for the first time, ‘indicating logistics issues’

According to her, this indicates problems with the logistics of the enemy.

Read also: Russian logistics and communication in Kherson city disrupted by Ukrainian military

"Yesterday's missile attack was characterized by the fact that missile launchers from the Caspian Sea were used. This was recorded for the first time since the full-scale invasion," Humeniuk said.

The spokeswoman believes that it is now more difficult for the Russian army to deliver missile stocks to the Black Sea coast.

"This suggests that we are quite successful in keeping logistics under fire control, including on the (east) bank (of the Dnipro River)," she added.

Read also: Russia may conduct drone attack while preparing missiles

Russia carried out another mass missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 31. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya, Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv. There were casualties and wounded, and civilian objects were damaged.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia had enough cruise missiles left for another two or three massive strikes on Ukraine.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine