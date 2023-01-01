Russia launches missiles from Caspian Sea for the first time, ‘indicating logistics issues’

11
·1 min read

According to her, this indicates problems with the logistics of the enemy.

Read also: Russian logistics and communication in Kherson city disrupted by Ukrainian military

"Yesterday's missile attack was characterized by the fact that missile launchers from the Caspian Sea were used. This was recorded for the first time since the full-scale invasion," Humeniuk said.

The spokeswoman believes that it is now more difficult for the Russian army to deliver missile stocks to the Black Sea coast.

"This suggests that we are quite successful in keeping logistics under fire control, including on the (east) bank (of the Dnipro River)," she added.

Read also: Russia may conduct drone attack while preparing missiles

Russia carried out another mass missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 31. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya, Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv. There were casualties and wounded, and civilian objects were damaged.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia had enough cruise missiles left for another two or three massive strikes on Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russian forces regroup in Kherson Oblast, defend themselves on two fronts General Staff report

    Russians regroup forces on the Kherson front, defend themselves on the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts and continue the offensive on the Bakhmut front. Meanwhile, occupiers try to improve their tactical position on Kupiansk, Lyman and Avdiivka fronts.

  • Zelenskyy: Fear reigns in Russia, and rightly so

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has remarked that the unity of Ukrainians contrasts significantly with the fear that reigns in Russia. Source: evening address of the President Quote: "The Russian terrorists are as pathetic in the new year as they were before.

  • First unit fielding Army hypersonic missile in 2023

    One of the earliest test flights took place in 2010.

  • Russia made up reasons for attack on Kyivs hotel and Protasiv Yar Park

    The Ministry of Defence of Russia has attacked Kyiv on the New Year's Eve, targeting "the defence industry complex of Ukraine involved in the production of combat drones", the ministry reports. Source: Russian Defence Ministry, cited by Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti Details: Deployment sites and launch sites of combat UAVs have also been allegedly targeted.

  • Family of Idaho murder suspect says they 'promote his presumption of innocence'

    The family of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, the suspect arrested in the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students, said they are cooperating

  • Trump says ‘abortion issue’ responsible for GOP underperforming expectations in midterms

    Former President Trump blamed the “abortion issue” for Republicans underperforming expectations in the 2022 midterm elections. Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday that many in the GOP handled the issue poorly, especially those who “firmly” insisted on no exceptions to bans on the procedure, including in instances of rape and incest. He…

  • Blinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China's Qin

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over the phone on Sunday, Blinken said on Twitter, after China last week appointed its ambassador to the United States to be its new foreign minister. Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China relationship and maintaining open lines of communication in his phone call with Qin. China on Friday appointed Qin, its ambassador to the United States and a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping, to be its new foreign minister, as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilize rocky relations.

  • Debris of Russian missile falls into Desenka river in Kyiv, divers carry out works

    Debris of a downed missile has fallen into the Desenka River in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of the recent Russian attack on Kyiv; rescuers are working to identify the debris. : Kyiv City Military Administration; Vitalii Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram Quote: "The work is ongoing in the capital [as experts are] dealing with the aftermath of the enemy's strikes.

  • Russia attacked Kyiv with a drone inscribed with 'Happy New Year' in a wave of strikes on Ukraine

    A drone inscribed with the message "Happy New Year" was discovered following a night of missile strikes across Ukraine.

  • 5 of the biggest surprises of Putin's devastating war in Ukraine

    Putin expected a quick victory in Kyiv when his forces invaded, but top Western officials have since blasted Russia's war efforts as a "failure."

  • There's no way Jim Irsay can justify bringing back Jeff Saturday as Colts head coach

    Indianapolis cratered its own season, and things have been so bad the past six weeks that it's easy to forget they didn't have to be.

  • Trump Called Supporters Storming Capitol 'Trashy' But Good 'Fighters': Jan. 6 Testimony

    He was "reveling" in how they were "fighting for him," testified former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

  • Russians shell occupied Kherson Oblast to force "evacuation"

    Russian troops are shelling the occupied settlements of Kherson Oblast in order to destabilise the humanitarian situation and force the local population into the so-called "voluntary evacuation". Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "In order to destabilise the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and to force the local population into the so-called 'voluntary evacuation', the Russian occupying forces are shelling Oleshky, Hola P

  • Evacuation warnings amid flooding after Northern California storm

    Evacuation warnings were in place in rural Northern California on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.

  • Russians attack on two fronts and attempt to improve tactical position on two others General Staff report

    Russian forces are on the offensive on the Lyman and Bakhmut fronts and are attempting to improve their tactical position on the Kupiansk and Avdiivka fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "The enemy does not cease its offensive actions on the Lyman and Bakhmut fronts and is making attempts to improve its tactical position on the Kupiansk and Avdiivka fronts.

  • Taliban: Kabul checkpoint bomb blast kills, wounds several

    A bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul's military airport Sunday morning killing and wounding “several” people, a Taliban official said, the first deadly blast of 2023 in Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

  • Bitcoin Could Easily Rally To $160,000 Says Crypto Analyst: Here's How Soon It May Happen

    Cryptocurrency analyst Dave the Wave predicted the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price collapse, which took place in 2022. Now he's anticipating a massive surge for the apex crypto. Based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), the analyst predicts that Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025. He went on Twitter to share his thought about Bitcoin and said it could easily do a 10x over the next couple of years. On the basis of the LGC, which has stood the test of time for four years, #btc could e

  • Did Putin really poop himself? How an influential Telegram account is spreading wild, unproven claims about the Kremlin's inner workings

    The anonymous "General SVR" account claims Kremlin insider knowledge — something that experts in Russian media highly doubts.

  • Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote

    RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Israel condemned and the Palestinians welcomed on Saturday a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice to provide an opinion on legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories. The Friday vote presents a challenge for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who this week took office at the head of a government which has set settlement expansion as a priority and which includes parties who want to annex West Bank land on which they are built. "The Jewish people are not occupiers in their own land nor occupiers in our eternal capital Jerusalem and no U.N. resolution can distort that historical truth," Netanyahu said in a video message, adding that Israel was not bound by the "despicable decision."

  • Jags pull Trevor Lawrence with 28-3 lead in third quarter

    The Jaguars didn’t rest any starters to open Sunday’s game against the Texans, but they’ll be resting some in the second half. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out of the game with the Jaguars up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard has replaced Lawrence as the Jags start looking ahead to a Week 18 game [more]