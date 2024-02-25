Russia hits Ukraine with missiles, explosions in Kropyvnytskyi

Ukraine’s Air Force has reported that the Russians launched a missile strike on Ukraine on the evening of Sunday, 25 February.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: At 18:48, Kropyvnytskyi came under Russian attack.

An air-raid warning was later issued in Odesa Oblast.

Suspilne reported that explosions rocked Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi on Sunday evening.

Andrii Raikovych, Head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, also reported that explosions had rung out in the Kropyvnytskyi district during the air-raid alert. "Information about the consequences [of the attack] is being confirmed," he added.

Updated: At 19:52, Ukraine’s Air Force said a missile was advancing towards Kryvyi Rih. The missile later changed course, targeting Kropyvnytskyi instead.

Suspilne reported more explosions in Kropyvnytskyi.

Quote from Raikovych: "Kirovohrad Oblast has suffered another massive missile attack.

There were no casualties or damage to civilian sites in Kropyvnytskyi district."

