Russia launches nuclear exercise in show of military strength

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Alexander Lukashenko
    Alexander Lukashenko
    President of Belarus since 20 July 1994


Russia on Saturday launched a nuclear exercise comprised of multiple hypersonic missiles in an effort to display its military strength.

The move comes amid mounting fears from the U.S., Canada and its European allies that Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine.

The Kremlin website featured photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin overseeing the operation alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Russian military commanders were also present during the deterrence exercise, The Washington Post reported.

The Kremlin also said that the Saturday exercise included warships and submarines, which launched Kalibr cruise missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.

Russian military commander Valery Gerasimov reportedly told Putin that the "massive" drill was conducted in order to indicate that the country is capable of defeating an enemy, The Post noted.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian-backed separatist leaders in Ukraine signed a decree for a "general mobilization" in a move to activate military reserves.

"I appeal to all the men of the republic, who are able to hold weapons in their hands, to stand up for their families, children, wives, mothers," leader of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic," Denis Pushilin, said in a video address posted Saturday. "Together we will achieve victory, we will protect the Donbas and all Russian people."

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this week warned that Putin appeared prepared to "uncoil and move closer" to the Ukrainian border, according to Reuters.

"We hope he steps back from the brink of conflict," he reportedly said during a news conference in Lithuania.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to stage massive nuclear drills amid Ukraine standoff

    The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic forces, a stark reminder of the country's nuclear might amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday's exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. The ministry said it planned the maneuvers some time ago to check the readiness of Russia's military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.

  • Putin launches nuclear drills as U.S. says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

    DONETSK, Ukraine/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday and Washington said Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border were "poised to strike". As Western nations fear the start of one the worst conflicts since the Cold War, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian forces were beginning to "uncoil and move closer" to the border with its former Soviet neighbour. "We hope he steps back from the brink of conflict," he told a news conference on a visit to Lithuania, saying an invasion of Ukraine was not inevitable.

  • The Shows: Sunday listings for Feb. 20, 2022

    Guest listings for Sunday’s shows.

  • Harris warns of "unprecedented" sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

    The potential Russian invasion of Ukraine​ is leading the Munich Security Conference in Germany, an annual event to prevent another war in Europe.

  • Exclusive: Post-Soviet military bloc says it could send peacekeepers to Donbass if needed

    The head of a Russia-dominated military alliance that is sometimes called Moscow's answer to NATO has said his organisation could send peacekeepers to territory in eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed rebels if needed. The situation in two self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics in Ukraine's Donbass region is on a knife-edge after rebel leaders declared a full mobilisation of their forces and asked civilians to evacuate to Russia following shelling which Ukraine and the separatist rebels blame on each other. In an interview conducted before that evacuation began, Stanislav Zas, secretary general of the Moscow-based Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said the body could despatch peacekeepers to Donbass if there was an international consensus for such a deployment.

  • Eye Opener: Biden “convinced” Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    President Biden said the U.S. has reason to believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Also, the National Archives and Records Administration confirmed it found classified materials in former President Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • Kosovo president: Russia using Serbia to destabilize Balkans

    The president of Kosovo said during a speech before parliament on Thursday that Russia was using "its traditional ally Serbia ... to cause destabilization in the Balkan region," Reuters reported.President Vjosa Osmani, who was commemorating the 14th anniversary of Kosovo's independence, also noted that Russia's aggressive moves were generating consequences both in the region and around the world."Today Kosovo, the region but also the whole globe...

  • White House: Kicking Russia out of SWIFT unlikely to be in initial sanctions package

    The White House said on Friday that removing Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, if it decides to invade Ukraine, is not part of the first sanctions package the Biden administration would impose."All options remain on the table. But it's probably not going to be the case that you'll see SWIFT in the initial roll out package," Daleep Singh, a deputy national security adviser, told reporters."We have other severe measures we can...

  • Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.

  • Putin oversees missile drills as US steps up Ukraine invasion warnings

    Shelling along Ukraine's eastern front

  • Gascón shifts policies on trying juveniles as adults, life sentences

    L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón is backing off on two of his most criticized directives that involve trying juveniles as adults and pursuing life sentences in certain cases.

  • US officials reportedly say Russia has a list of opponents to arrest or assassinate if it invades Ukraine

    The lists include Ukrainian political figures, anti-corruption activists, and Belarusian and Russian dissidents, Foreign Policy reported.

  • Inflation, tension in Ukraine and other factors put margin relief hopes at risk

    RBC Capital Markets examines the different cost factors that could challenge expectations for margin recovery in the latter part of 2022

  • 2-year Treasury yield posts biggest weekly drop since November as Biden prepares to address nation on Ukraine

    The 2-year Treasury rate posted its biggest weekly decline since November, despite being little changed on Friday, on continued worries about the prospects of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine. Most yields were lower on the day, as President Joe Biden prepares to address the nation on tensions around Ukraine. Meanwhile, investors are still assessing the likely speed and scope of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes as they head into the three-day Presidents Day weekend.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger 'stagflationary wind': Mohamed El-Erian

    Conflicting headlines on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine have sent markets into turmoil. Mohamed El-Erian said in the event military conflict happens, it could send a "stagflationary wind through the global economy."

  • Report: Vikings interview with Jonathan Cooley blocked by Rams

    Rams pump the brakes on Kevin O'Connell taking coaches.

  • Tensions between the U.S. and Russia just took their darkest turn yet

    Tensions between the U.S. and Russia just took their darkest turn yet

  • Letters to the Editor: Russia is acting a lot like the Soviet Union with Ukraine

    Russia has a history of expecting its neighboring countries to act as a buffer, and then taking control outright. It's happening again in Ukraine.

  • Congressmen Say Offer Still Stands For Britney Spears To Share Her Story In D.C. – Update

    UPDATED: An invitation Britney Spears posted on Instagram yesterday from two congressmen was sent in December, but Democrats Charlie Crist of Florida and Eric Swalwell of California say the offer still stands. Crist yesterday tweeted Spears’ post and made clear that they’d still like to have the benefit of her experience with respect to conservatorships. […]

  • Black ownership is solid step, but it won’t solve NFL’s racism problem for coaches

    Blacks owners hiring Black coaches and white owners hiring white coaches is neither progress nor advancement. [Opinion]