Russia launches rescue ship after spacecraft leak strands astronaut crew

Thao Nguyen and Jamie Groh, USA TODAY NETWORK
·3 min read

Russia launched an unmanned rescue ship Friday for a NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts who were stranded in space after their spacecraft sprang a leak while parked at the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were supposed to return to Earth in March with their Russian MS-22 Soyuz spacecraft but faced an extended stay after the spacecraft sprang a leak in December 2022.

The new, empty replacement capsule, Soyuz MS-23, will rescue the trio who have been aboard the International Space Station. The Soyuz is estimated to arrive at the orbiting lab on Sunday.

The rescue plan was unveiled last month when NASA and Russian space officials said the Soyuz capsule would be sent to the International Space Station to ferry the trio back.

In preparation for the launch of the new Soyuz, the Russian Space Agency delayed its launch and looked for manufacturing defects but no issues were found. The replacement Soyuz was launched predawn on Friday from Kazakhstan with bundles of supplies.

Two top NASA officials had also traveled from the U.S. to observe the launch in person.

To everyone's relief, the Soyuz capsule safely reached orbit nine minutes after liftoff — "a perfect ride to orbit," NASA Mission Control's Rob Navias reported from Houston.

NASA RESEARCH: 'Impossibly massive galaxies' discovered at the dawn of the universe, researchers say

MASSIVE SOLAR FLARE: One of the strongest types of solar flares erupted on the sun. This is how it affected Earth.

Damage caused by a micrometeoroid impact

The MS-22 Russian Soyuz spacecraft that transported Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin to the station in September 2022 sprang a leak on Dec. 14.

Coolant from an external coolant loop and radiator on the spacecraft spewed into space for hours just as Prokopyev and Petelin were preparing to conduct a spacewalk. Out of an abundance of caution to prevent any exposure to the leaking substance, the spacewalk was canceled.

After a joint investigation conducted by NASA and Russia's Roscosmos, the space agencies are confident that the damage was caused by a micrometeoroid impact that resulted in a hole of about one millimeter in diameter in the coolant loop.

While it was determined that the leak posed no immediate threat to the station or crew, it left the MS-22 Soyuz spacecraft incapable of returning the trio of astronauts home safely.

The damaged coolant loop meant that the cabin temperature and humidity could skyrocket during the trip back to Earth, making it too risky to bring the trio back in their damaged Soyuz in March as originally planned.

Emergency getaway plans

While Rubio waits for the new Soyuz capsule, an emergency plan is in place for him to switch to a SpaceX crew capsule that's docked at the space station. Prokopyev and Petelin remain assigned to their damaged Soyuz if a fast getaway is needed.

Russian engineers had concluded that having one less person on board would hopefully keep the temperature down to a manageable level.

What about the damaged MS-22 Soyuz spacecraft?

Engineers will examine the damaged Soyuz once it returns to Earth with no one aboard by the end of March. Engineers are also looking into a similar issue that occurred in early February on a docked Russian cargo ship.

"The Russians are continuing to take a really close look" at both spacecraft leaks, NASA's deputy space station program manager Dana Weigel told reporters earlier this week. "They're looking at everything ... to try to understand that."

The damaged supply ship was filled with trash which cut loose over the weekend, burning up in the atmosphere as was planned.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Russia launches Soyuz MS-23 capsule to rescue stranded astronaut crew

Recommended Stories

  • Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leak in capsule

    Russia launched a rescue ship on Friday for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride home sprang a dangerous leak while parked at the International Space Station.

  • 25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire

    Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...

  • 10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

    In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...

  • 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023

    With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...

  • Zelenskyy: The fact that China started talking about Ukraine is very good

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the very fact of the appearance of China's proposals to end the Ukrainian-Russian war to be a positive. Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Quote: "I know the general things.

  • Don’t fear: The coronation will be glorious – and have enough bling to satisfy the most opulent tastes

    A cut-price coronation or a day of grandeur filled with pomp? A moment to put Britain on the map as an edgy modern country or a place proud of its heritage? The messages about the crowning of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey on May 6 have been decidedly mixed, as if the King and the Government — not to mention the headline writers — can’t quite make up their minds what sort of ceremony the Coronation is going to be.

  • Asia stocks mixed after Wall St breaks losing streak

    Shares in Asia were mixed Friday after Wall Street broke its longest losing streak since December with a modest rally led by tech stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Japan reported its core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh foods, rose the most in 41 years in January.

  • Chinese Cloud Service Provider Is Said to Mull $200 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shenzhen Cloudsky Technologies Co. is considering an initial public offering that could raise about $200 million as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Wo

  • Joy amid sorrow: 1st birthdays muted for Ukrainian parents

    Anastasiia Morhun knew having a baby would change her life. “In one moment, everything was ruined,” Morhun said. Instead of quiet first moments between mother and newborn, Morhun and Roman spent their early time together in the maternity hospital bomb shelter, as air raid sirens howled and missiles struck across Ukraine.

  • Kim Kardashian Diversifies Portfolio with Real Estate Investment

    Kim Kardashian is a name that is synonymous with pop culture and reality television, but did you know that she is also involved in real estate investing? In recent years, she has been a key player in the development of a luxury real estate project, which is a master-planned community in Beverly Hills. The development is set to include 30 luxury homes, a wellness feature, and a community center. The development, known as The Enclave, is situated in the heart of Beverly Hills, which is one of the

  • Alibaba, NetEase Slump as Earnings Fail to Impress Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology companies took a beating after more firms reported earnings, as price wars and geopolitical tensions cloud the growth outlook for the sector.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming

  • 'New Eye on the Universe' illuminates the James Webb Space Telescope's latest marvels on PBS Nova. Watch it for free.

    PBS Nova's "New Eye on the Universe" returns to the James Webb Space Telescope for more fantastic discoveries.

  • Uh, James Webb Found Some Galaxies That Technically Shouldn't Exist

    NASA just found some galaxies that shouldn't technically exist. And now we’re rethinking what we know about the ancient universe.

  • James Webb Space Telescope reveals packed stars in Milky Way's oldest cluster (photos)

    The James Webb Space Telescope has looked inside one of the oldest components of our Milky Way galaxy, the Messier 92 globular cluster located some 27,000 light-years away from Earth.

  • Ingenious Technique Could Make Moon Farming Possible

    Lunar astronauts might have to get their overalls ready, because the Moon could be the next great frontier for agriculture. The European Space Agency and Norwegian lunar agriculture company Solsys Mining have teamed up on a project to study how lunar soil could be used to produce fertilizer.

  • How to watch SpaceX's Crew-6 astronaut launch live online

    The first long-duration astronaut from the United Arab Emirates joins two NASA astronauts and one Roscosmos cosmonaut for a launch on Feb. 27. Here's how to watch.

  • Remembering Saturn V, the Rocket That Took Us to the Moon

    “We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard,” President John Kennedy said famously in a 1962 speech. A bold goal, and a goal that required NASA to develop a rocket capable of the task.

  • See photos of stunningly preserved 52-foot-long Book of the Dead papyrus from ancient Egypt

    Egypt has released photos of a newly discovered Book of the Dead from more than 2,000 years ago.

  • Bronze Age brain surgery removed a part of an elite man’s skull, new study shows

    Doctors from thousands of years ago tried the experimental surgery while the man was alive, researchers said.

  • 1,000-Pound Meteorite Strikes South Texas

    NASA confirmed that a half-ton meteorite made impact outside McAllen last week.