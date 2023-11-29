Russia launches several groups of Shahed UAVs across Ukraine

On 29 November, Russia launched multiple groups of Shahed drones throughout Ukraine for the second time that evening.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Air Force said groups of attack UAVs have been recorded heading northwest from Kherson Oblast, and from Zaporizhzhia Oblast towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

As of 23:50, an air-raid warning was issued in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Quote at 00:12: "Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv oblasts, missile threat!"

At 00:56, "Another group of UAVs is moving southwest."

At 00:57, "Movement of assault UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast towards Poltava Oblast."

At 01:27, "Attention! There is a threat of missile use in Kirovohrad Oblast!"

Map: alerts.in.ua

At 01:46, "Attack UAVs are moving from Mykolaiv Oblast toward Kropyvnytskyi."

At 02:19, the threat of attack drones was announced in Cherkasy Oblast.

At 02:52, the threat of assault UAVs was announced in Kyiv Oblast.

Map: alerts.in.ua

At 03:38, "Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, missile threat!"

At 03:52, the threat of assault UAVs was announced in Vinnytsia Oblast.

At 04:04, the threat of assault UAVs was announced in Zhytomyr Oblast.

At 04:34, the threat of assault UAVs was announced in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

At 04:39, Shahed drones were reportedly moving from Vinnytsia Oblast to Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

At 05:09, "Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk oblasts, missile threat!"

At 05:41, the all-clear was given in all oblasts.

Background:

On the evening of 29 November, Russia launched assault UAVs from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast.

