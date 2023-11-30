Shahed drones launched from Crimea drift through Ukraine – Ukraine's Armed Forces

The Russian forces based in occupied Crimea have launched the Shahed attack drones in the direction of mainland Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The launch of Shahed attack drones from Chauda (Crimea) has been recorded."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force has advised people to follow its reports and not to ignore an air-raid warning.

Updated: At 20:04, the Air Force reported that there was a threat of Russian forces attacking Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with attack UAVs.

An air-raid warning was issued in the region.

Soon later, the Air Force also reported that a threat of using attack drones had emerged in Kirovohrad Oblast.

As of 22:35, an air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. The Air Force reported that Shahed UAVs were moving towards Mykolaiv through the north.

Background:

On 29 November, a Shahed-131/136 attack drone launched by the Russian invaders towards the south of Ukraine crashed in occupied Crimea as a result of extreme weather on the sea coast.

