Shahed drones launched from Crimea drift through Ukraine – Ukraine's Armed Forces
The Russian forces based in occupied Crimea have launched the Shahed attack drones in the direction of mainland Ukraine.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "The launch of Shahed attack drones from Chauda (Crimea) has been recorded."
Details: Ukraine’s Air Force has advised people to follow its reports and not to ignore an air-raid warning.
Updated: At 20:04, the Air Force reported that there was a threat of Russian forces attacking Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with attack UAVs.
An air-raid warning was issued in the region.
Soon later, the Air Force also reported that a threat of using attack drones had emerged in Kirovohrad Oblast.
As of 22:35, an air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. The Air Force reported that Shahed UAVs were moving towards Mykolaiv through the north.
Background:
On 29 November, a Shahed-131/136 attack drone launched by the Russian invaders towards the south of Ukraine crashed in occupied Crimea as a result of extreme weather on the sea coast.
