Russia launches Shahed drones on Ukraine from south

Russian forces launched several Shahed attack drones from Crimea on mainland Ukraine on the evening of Sunday, 3 December.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: At first, the Air Force reported that Russian forces launched attack drones from Crimea.

The Air Force later clarified that Russian Shahed drones were advancing from Kherson Oblast towards Mykolaiv Oblast. Air-raid warnings were issued in both these oblasts.

Later it was revealed that the Shahed drones were heading towards Kirovohrad Oblast.

Later, the Air Force reported about a new group of Shahed UAVs in Kherson Oblast moving towards Mykolaiv Oblast.

After that, a group of Shaheds was detected in Dnipro Oblast, near the settlement of Pavlohrad.

An air raid alert was subsequently sounded in Vinnytsia Oblast, and then in Cherkasy Oblast.

At 23:43, the air raid alert was also sounded in Kyiv Oblast.

"Enemy UAVs on the border of Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Kyiv Oblasts. The direction of movement is northwest!", the Air Force reported.

