Russia’s Lavrov Stays in Room During Zelenskiy Address to G-20

(Bloomberg) -- Russian foreign secretary Sergei Lavrov stayed in the room during a virtual address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Group of 20 leaders meeting in Bali, Indonesia, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

G-20 leaders also remained listening in their seats when Lavrov addressed the summit, the people said. There had been suggestions ahead of time that some leaders might leave when Lavrov delivered his remarks.

It comes as negotiators for the meeting have cobbled a draft communique that includes language noting “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering.” The declaration though avoids calling it Russia’s war. Moscow refuses to call its actions an invasion but rather a “special military operation.”

Zelenskiy in his remarks confirmed Ukraine is working with supporter nations to fund new shipments of grain around the anniversary of the 1930s Holodomor famine -- a symbolic push that comes amid discussions to extend a deal that allows grain exports from its war-stricken ports. The plan was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

In his address, Zelenskiy called on all countries – “and in particular your countries, dear G-19 leaders – to join our initiative to help the poorest with food,” according to a person familiar with his remarks. That was a pointed reference to the group aside from Russia.

Lavrov in his comments after the Ukrainian president’s address accused Zelenskiy of lecturing Russia, according to people familiar with the remarks.

--With assistance from Michael Nienaber.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.